AAR signs exclusive global distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group business.

"This agreement signals our confidence in AAR's ability to deliver customer satisfaction," said Cedrick Fontes. Post this Cedrick Fontes, Whippany’s President, and Frank Landrio, AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution, meet for a signing ceremony.

The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany's actuation product line and expands AAR's product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777. AAR's distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.

"This agreement signals our confidence in AAR's ability to deliver customer satisfaction. The collaboration aims to streamline the supply chain and enhance the delivery of our high-quality products to our valued customers," said Cedrick Fontes, Whippany's President.

"AAR is proud to become a global distributor for Whippany, a proven leader in flight critical and auxiliary electromechanical actuation requirements," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "This exclusive agreement scales Whippany's ability to reach customers and enables AAR to drive further value through continued expansion of products offered on key platforms."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Whippany Actuation Systems

Whippany Actuation Systems supports flight critical and auxiliary electromechanical actuation requirements across all military and commercial applications. As your innovation partner for over 75 years, we deliver quality and performance for the advancement of efficient, more electric aircraft. Whippany Actuation Systems is based in New Jersey. Additional information can be found at www.whipactsys.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits under the distribution agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

