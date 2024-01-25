AARC-360 ACHIEVES ISO/IEC 17020:2012 ACCREDITATION THROUGH A2LA

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 2024, AARC-360 is now an ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accredited Inspection Body. (Accreditation Certification)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets standards for best security practices around the world. The accreditation process for ISO/IEC 17020:2012 involves a rigorous evaluation of management systems, inspection processes, and specific competencies relevant to its scope of accreditation.

ISO/IEC 17020:2012 sets forth stringent requirements for the competence, impartiality, and consistency of bodies performing inspections, making this achievement a testament to AARC-360's dedication to quality and integrity. By becoming an ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Accredited Inspection Body, AARC-360 is now authorized to conduct inspections in accordance with DFARS standards under NIST 800-171, further enhancing its capabilities to provide top-tier services to clients.

Neil Gonsalves, AARC-360's Founder & CEO said, "This accreditation through A2LA (Home - A2LA) is the result of our collective and tireless efforts over the past several months, especially my incredible team members, Lori Crooks and Rashmi Mishra, who spearheaded this effort. Additionally, this is the first major milestone towards us becoming a FedRAMP 3PAO."

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. By providing a high quality, value added compliance experience, we make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

Contacts:

Neil Gonsalves – [email protected]

Lori Crooks – [email protected]

SOURCE AARC-360