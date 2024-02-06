AARC-360 ACHIEVES ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 CERTIFICATION BODY STATUS THROUGH IAS

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 2024, AARC-360 is now an IAS accredited ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 Certification Body. MSCB-312-Cert.pdf (iasonline.org)

AARC-360 is delighted to announce the successful achievement of accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 standard. This accreditation signifies AARC-360's commitment to excellence.

ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 is an international standard that sets out requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems. It ensures that certification bodies operate with competence, consistency, and impartiality, providing confidence to clients and stakeholders. It is an extension of ISO/IEC 27001, the standard for information security management, and focuses on the protection of privacy in the processing of personal information.

Neelov Kar, AARC-360's ISO and Privacy Practice Leader, spearheaded our rigorous accreditation process.  Along with other AARC-360 personnel, he developed the policies required as per ISO/IEC 17021 & ISO/IEC 27006 standards, implemented the required processes, trained our personnel, and coordinated the witness audit and office assessment. He will continue to lead the ISO practice and serve our clients.  AARC-360 is beyond excited to have him on the team.

Neil Gonsalves, AARC-360's Founder & CEO said, "With the addition of ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 to our already existing portfolio of internationally recognized accreditations, such as, SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HITRUST, AARC-360 continues to demonstrate adherence to rigorous quality management practices, competence in conducting conformity assessments, and a dedication to delivering services that meet the highest global standards. This accreditation will not only help us better serve our clients who have multiple compliance initiatives, but will make the process more effective and cost efficient for them."

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. By providing a high quality, value added compliance experience, we make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

