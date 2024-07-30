AARC-360 Achieves Milestone as Authorized Audit Provider for RMAI Audits

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360 is thrilled to announce that it has been officially designated as an Authorized Audit Provider for Receivables Management Association International (RMAI) Audits. This prestigious recognition highlights AARC-360's commitment to excellence and dedication to upholding the highest standards in the industry.

As an Authorized Audit Provider, AARC-360 will play a crucial role in ensuring that businesses adhere to rigorous compliance and best practice standards set by RMAI. This designation allows AARC-360 to offer comprehensive audit services that enhance transparency, integrity, and accountability within the receivables management sector.

"We are honored to receive this designation from RMAI," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder & CEO at AARC-360. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional audit services. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support our clients in achieving their compliance goals and driving industry standards forward."

The RMAI Authorized Audit Provider status is awarded to firms that demonstrate a robust understanding of RMAI's Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice, coupled with a proven track record of delivering high-quality audit services. AARC-360's inclusion in this select group underscores its position as a trusted partner in the receivables management industry.

AARC-360 offers a comprehensive suite of audit and compliance services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. By becoming an RMAI Authorized Audit Provider, AARC-360 is poised to provide even greater value and assurance to its clients, helping them navigate the complexities of regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

For more information about AARC-360 and our RMAI service offering please click here.

