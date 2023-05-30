AARC-360 CELEBRATES AAPI MONTH AS A MINORITY OWNED BUSINESS

News provided by

AARC-360

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga. , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a leading provider of comprehensive security audit services, proudly announces its celebration of AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Month as a certified Minority Owned Business.

AAPI Month, observed annually in May in the United States, recognizes and honors the contributions, heritage, and achievements of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It serves as an opportunity for organizations to celebrate diversity and acknowledge the positive impact AAPI businesses have on the economy.

As a Minority Owned Business, AARC-360 takes pride in its commitment to promoting diversity and fostering an environment that values and respects individuals from all walks of life. With its team of highly skilled auditors and industry-leading expertise, AARC-360 has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking compliance solutions. "We are proud to be a certified Minority Owned Business," says CEO and Owner, Neil Gonsalves. "We're dedicated to forging strong relationships and creating a network that nurtures equal opportunity in the business sector.

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

For more information about AARC-360 please click here.

Contacts:
Mihika Madhavan - [email protected]

SOURCE AARC-360

Also from this source

AARC-360 ACCREDITED BY IAS TO AUDIT AGAINST THE UPDATED ISO 27001:2022 STANDARD

AARC-360 ACHIEVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION BODY STATUS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.