AARC-360 Names Jeff Sopshin as Chief Revenue Officer, Igniting the Next Phase of Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a leading provider of IT compliance, cybersecurity, and risk management services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Sopshin as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jeff joins the firm at a pivotal moment, bringing a powerful mix of leadership experience, industry relationships, and a proven ability to accelerate growth across high-demand markets.

Jeff brings more than three decades of experience in information technology (IT) risk, compliance, and advisory services, including over 25 years as a partner at Ernst & Young, where he advised organizations on governance, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and IT risk management.

AARC-360 delivers end-to-end assurance and cybersecurity services—including SOC examinations, PCI DSS Assessments, ISO 27001/27701/42001 Certifications, HITRUST Validated Assessments, FedRAMP Assessments, Penetration Testing, HIPAA Attestation of Compliance, and more—helping organizations worldwide navigate increasingly complex compliance and security requirements.

As CRO, Sopshin will spearhead AARC-360's revenue strategy, elevate its client focused approach, and strengthen key partnerships as the firm expands its global footprint and service portfolio. His arrival marks a significant milestone in AARC360's mission to deliver trusted, high impact assurance and advisory solutions.

"Jeff brings an exceptional track record of building and leading high performing teams at Ernst & Young, paired with a true passion for serving clients," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder and CEO of AARC360. "At a time when organizations are facing unprecedented regulatory pressure and cybersecurity threats, Jeff's leadership positions us to deliver even greater value and scale our impact."

"I'm thrilled to join AARC360 as Chief Revenue Officer and help accelerate the firm's growth trajectory," said Jeff Sopshin. "Organizations are navigating a surge in regulatory, cybersecurity, and compliance demands, and AARC360 is uniquely equipped to support them with trusted, practical, and deeply experienced guidance. I'm excited to expand our reach, strengthen our market position, and continue building lasting client partnerships."

Jeff's appointment reinforces AARC360's commitment to serving clients amid rapidly evolving security and governance challenges. The firm continues to broaden its capabilities and leadership team as demand for high-quality compliance, risk, and cybersecurity services intensifies across industries.

About AARC360

AARC360 is a U.S.-based CPA and advisory firm delivering assurance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity services to organizations across industries. Since 2014, AARC360 has supported clients worldwide with services including SOC examinations, PCI DSS assessments, ISO certifications, penetration testing, and cybersecurity advisory. The firm helps organizations strengthen their security posture, build trust with stakeholders, and confidently navigate today's complex regulatory landscape.

