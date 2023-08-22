AARC-360 Successfully Completes AICPA Peer Review with Outstanding Pass Rating

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a leading PCAOB registered firm of Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its AICPA Peer Review with an exceptional PASS RATING. This achievement is a testament to AARC-360's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism in its services.

The AICPA Peer Review Program is a rigorous assessment that evaluates the quality control systems of accounting and auditing firms. It serves as an independent validation of a firm's adherence to industry best practices and its dedication to delivering reliable and accurate services to clients.

"We are thrilled to have received such a positive outcome from the AICPA Peer Review," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder and CEO of AARC-360. "This accomplishment showcases the dedication and expertise of our team members who consistently prioritize quality and client satisfaction."

The AARC-360 team worked diligently to prepare for and undergo the peer review process, demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining the highest level of quality in their work. The Pass Rating reflects their proficiency in adhering to industry standards and best practices.

As AARC-360 continues to grow and evolve, this achievement reinforces its position as a trusted auditor. Clients can be confident in the firm's ability to deliver exceptional results while upholding the integrity and excellence that the profession demands.

About AARC-360:

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

