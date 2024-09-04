Aaron Cho Joins Eyemart Express as Chief Financial Officer

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express announces that Aaron Cho has joined the executive team as chief financial officer.

Cho comes to Eyemart Express after serving as CFO of tech-enabled durable medical equipment provider Synapse Health, where he was responsible for building scalable infrastructure and overseeing all funding, liquidity, and capital management. A strategic finance and operations veteran throughout the health care landscape, he previously held executive financial roles at Eyecare Services Partners, Access Dental Services, a subsidiary of Guardian Life Insurance; and Surgical Care Affiliates. Cho has also worked for CAPCO and Ernst & Young.

"Aaron will be a key player in enhancing our growth trajectory with his extensive leadership experience in finance and a proven track record of driving results throughout the health care sector," says Mike Nuzzo, Eyemart Express CEO. "His deep understanding of corporate development, operations, and risk management will be invaluable to our leadership team and eye doctor partners at Eyemart Express."

"Joining Eyemart Express as CFO is a true privilege, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with Mike and the talented Eyemart Express team to strengthen the company's 34-year legacy and drive the innovative business forward," Cho says.

Cho is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Washington.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people get affordable glasses in the blink of an eye thanks to on-site lens labs and free same-day service. The optical retailer was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of stores: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, Eyemart Express has 251 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express has associates who provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Burberry, Longchamp, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

