Aaron Confer Joins OneSix to Lead Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data consulting company and Snowflake partner, today announced Aaron Confer as its new Vice President of Sales. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment of artificial intelligence (AI) advancement and widespread adoption. While industry titans like Snowflake and NVIDIA spearhead technological innovations, clients will need a unique service provider to prepare their data and their businesses to capture this opportunity. OneSix is poised to empower clients in navigating this transformative era.

Aaron Confer, Vice President of Sales, OneSix

As a seasoned sales leader and strategist, Confer will lead OneSix's business development activities and further strengthen the company's technology partnerships. Widely respected and recognized within the data technology community, Confer brings a wealth of connections and insights that will be instrumental in solidifying our position as a trusted leader in the industry and nurturing key alliances.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at OneSix to drive our next phase of growth," said Confer. "I look forward to leveraging our expertise and partnerships to drive results for our clients and solidify our position as a trusted leader in the industry."

Prior to joining OneSix, Confer led sales and business development at Interworks for 16 years. Throughout his long tenure at Interworks, Confer played a key role in driving explosive growth globally through managing accounts, sales teams, channel partners, and playing a strategic role internally.

"Bringing Aaron on board is a significant milestone for OneSix," said Mike Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of OneSix. "His proven track record and strategic insight will undoubtedly fuel our growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the data consulting space."

Confer's addition to OneSix comes on the heels of welcoming David Kilimnik as Executive Chairman. As Founder and previous CEO of Hero Digital, Kilimnik brings an unmatched level of experience building services businesses in fast-growing markets that are client-centric and leverage technology partners to scale.

Confer and Kilimnik will combine with the leadership team to create an industry force, and accelerate the company's vision of becoming the go-to consulting partner for helping companies build the strategy, technology, and teams they need to unlock the power of their data.

About OneSix:

Founded in 2013 by seasoned data and software consultants, OneSix specializes in leveraging data and cloud technologies to address clients' business challenges. Its team of skilled cloud and data analytics experts guide companies in becoming Modern Data Organizations. The company has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Matillion, Fivetran, Pyramid Analytics, and more to deliver best-in-class solutions to its client base. With a client-centric approach, OneSix has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of data to drive growth and efficiency.

Media Contact: Michael Galvin, [email protected]

SOURCE OneSix