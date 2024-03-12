OneSix Named Matillion's Americas Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data consulting company and Platinum Matillion partner, has been named Matillion's Americas Partner of the Year - Commercial. The Matillion Emerald Partner Network Awards recognize the truly innovative companies driving the data industry forward. Recognized for its trustworthy culture and industry-leading sales process, OneSix was honored alongside data and artificial intelligence (AI) trailblazers like Snowflake, Thoughtspot, and Snap Analytics.

OneSix, a leading data consulting company and Platinum Matillion partner, has been named Matillion’s Americas Partner of the Year - Commercial.

This recognition is a testament to the customer-focused and results-driven ethos that drives OneSix's team of data consultants. Working with OneSix ensures clients derive business value from Matillion's data transformation capabilities when implemented as an integral component of a modern data platform. Specializing in Financial Services, Software, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Logistics sectors, OneSix and Matillion have a long list of notable mutual customers, including Leader Bank.

Marc Seifert, VP SIs and Consulting Partners at Matillion said: "OneSix has been a committed Matillion partner since 2019 and in that time has consistently delivered in the commercial space. They are a top partner for deal registrations and win rate which showcases their extraordinary approach to qualifying, closing and supporting our joint customers."

"Transforming companies into Modern Data Organizations is OneSix's North Star, and we do this by guiding them through the strategy, technology, and teams they need to unlock the power of their data," said Mike Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of OneSix. "Matillion plays a pivotal role in the modern data stack we implement for our customers. In fact, it's leveraged in over 90% of our projects."

"To say we're honored to receive this recognition from Matillion is an understatement," said Galvin. "It really underscores the dedication and expertise of our team in delivering exceptional data solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing our collaborative journey with Matillion and building Modern Data Organizations together."

Matillion launched the Emerald Partner Network Awards in 2023 to recognize the invaluable contribution that partners make to the data engineering ecosystem, creating a bridge between vendors and organizations looking to truly maximize their data productivity. Modern data pipeline provider Matillion recently announced its AI roadmap, bringing no-code AI to data engineering. Matillion holds its Network Partner Awards annually. Winners of the 2024 awards include Snowflake, Thoughtspot and Snap Analytics.

About OneSix:

Founded in 2013 by seasoned data and software consultants, OneSix specializes in leveraging data and cloud technologies to address clients' business challenges. Its team of skilled cloud and data analytics experts guide companies in becoming Modern Data Organizations. The company has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Matillion, Fivetran, Pyramid Analytics, and more to deliver best-in-class solutions to its client base. With a client-centric approach, OneSix has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of data to drive growth and efficiency.

About Matillion:

Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud. Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have. Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Slack, and TUI, trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics to data science, machine learning, and AI. Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

Media contact: Dana Madama, [email protected]

SOURCE OneSix