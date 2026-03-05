Aaron Horvath Joins Speridian Technologies as Senior Vice President to Lead CaseXellence Product and Marketing Strategy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies, a global, digital transformation and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Aaron Horvath as senior vice president, product and marketing strategy, for CaseXellence, Speridian's AI-enabled, low-code case management platform.

In this role, Horvath will work closely with engineering, product and commercial teams to scale CaseXellence, expanding into new markets, and accelerating platform growth.

Aaron Horvath, SVP, Speridian Technologies

"Aaron's appointment reinforces our continued investment in CaseXellence as an advanced platform to streamline processes, transform public sector service delivery and enhance customer engagement experiences," said CEO of Speridian Technologies, Ali Hasan.

Horvath brings more than 20 years of experience leading digital product strategy and AI-driven platform innovation across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups. Most recently, he served as CEO and founding partner of Mobilize Solutions, where he led development of patented AI-driven digital products and delivered platforms for global brands including Verizon, Disney, the NFL, Hyundai and Fanatics. He previously held senior leadership roles at H&R Block, Lehman Brothers, and Credit.org, where he built and scaled digital platforms and drove enterprise growth.

"I'm excited to join Speridian and support the adoption of CaseXellence," said Horvath. "It's a powerful opportunity to specifically help government agencies and companies modernize faster using intelligent, AI-enabled technology."

About CaseXellence

CaseXellence is Speridian Technologies' AI-enabled, low-code case management platform designed to support complex program delivery across government and regulated environments. The platform allows agencies to digitize workflows, automate eligibility and compliance processes, and manage cases end-to-end — from intake through resolution — improving visibility, responsiveness, and service outcomes for constituents. Learn more at www.casexellence.speridian.com.

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience, and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation, and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics, and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value.

For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit www.speridian.com.

