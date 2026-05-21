Aaron Melda Named Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri

Former TVA Leader Brings 25 Years of Industry Experience

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced today that Aaron Melda, an executive with more than 25 years of utility leadership experience, will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, an electric and gas service provider and subsidiary of Ameren Corporation.

Melda has a proven track record of driving operational excellence across various leadership roles. His expertise spans power generation, energy delivery, transmission, nuclear operations, external affairs, commercial operations and enterprise planning.

Aaron Melda is named chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, an electric and gas service provider and subsidiary of Ameren Corporation.

"Aaron brings extensive experience and a collaborative, transformational leadership style that we welcome at Ameren, but more than that, he brings a real passion for the customers and communities we serve," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "His commitment to driving excellence and efficiency is all about delivering for customers, and that mindset makes him an excellent fit for our team."

Melda most recently served as senior vice president of strategy, commercial operations & external affairs for Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he was responsible for enterprise strategy, economic development, commercial operations, federal affairs, and customer and community relations. Prior to that, he held the position of senior vice president for transmission & power supply. Melda held several positions of increasing responsibility during his time at TVA, including serving as executive director for the Watts Bar Nuclear Unit 2 completion and senior vice president of operations support.

Melda will report to Michael Moehn, group president of Ameren Utilities.

Before joining TVA in 2005, Melda held leadership roles with Siemens Power Generation in Georgia. He began his career there as a field engineer and project manager providing turbine and generator services to utilities across the United States. Melda holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation