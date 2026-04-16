Aaron Rochlen Honored as the 2026 Aging Life Care Association® Distinguished Ambassador in Aging Award Recipient

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) proudly announces that Dr. Aaron Rochlen, Clinical Professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and founder of Under The Rock, has been selected as the 2026 Distinguished Ambassador in Aging (DAA) Award recipient.

Dr. Aaron Rochlen

The Distinguished Ambassador in Aging (DAA) Award is given annually to an individual or organization that, through their actions, research, or invention has raised national awareness of a critical issue or need in aging and supports the mission and vision of the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA). Dr. Rochlen will be honored during ALCA's 42nd Annual Conference - a gathering of approximately 400 Aging Life Care Managers® focused on excellence in the aging field.

"Dr. Rochlen's innovative, emotionally attuned work, rooted in both research and lived experience, embodies the spirit of a Distinguished Aging Ambassador," said ALCA Board President Nina Pflumm Herndon. "Dr. Rochlen's conversations with artists help listeners connect the intensity of sound with the meaning and emotion behind the lyrics. His work showcases the intersection of psychology, heart and soul in music. By giving a voice to the meaning behind the music, he helps people across the lifespan connect more deeply so people of all ages recognize that no matter how old you are, growing up and growing old is not only a physical experience, but a deeply emotional one."

As a psychologist, educator, and researcher, Dr. Rochlen is the creator and host of Under The Rock, a nationally recognized psychology and music project that explores how music, emotion, identity, and mental health intersect across the human lifespan. Through Under The Rock, Dr. Rochlen highlights the power of music in supporting emotional regulation, resilience, connection, and healing, core elements of aging well. His unique blend of scholarship, advocacy, and personal narrative has made him a compelling voice for interdisciplinary, compassionate Aging Life Care™.

"I'm so honored to receive the Distinguished Ambassador of Aging (DAA) Award. This recognition means so much, as it reflects and reinforces my long-standing passion for using creative, music-based approaches to connect with and support people across diverse populations and throughout all stages of life." said Dr. Rochlen, psychologist, educator, and creator of Under The Rock.

ALCA will formally honor Dr. Rochlen following his Keynote Address at the 2026 Aging Life Care Association Annual Conference, held Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Austin. This year's theme, "Pushing Our Potential – Amplify Aging Life Care™," reflects ALCA's commitment to elevating the Aging Life Care profession and expanding national awareness of high-quality aging support.

Dr. Rochlen joins an esteemed group of prior honorees including Ellen M. DiPaola, JD (2025) Dr. Joseph E. Gaugler (2024) Dr. Louise Aronson (2023), Dr. Mark Agronin (2022), Jay Newton-Small (2021), Marc Middleton (2020), and Greg O'Brien (2019).

For more information about the Aging Life Care Association®, visit aginglifecare.org.

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) : Formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States, ALCA now has about 2,000 members nationwide. Members encompass a cross-section of fields related to long-term care including nursing, social work, and other allied professions focused on issues related to aging. Members work with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance navigating care or advocating for an aging loved one. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements in addition to adhering to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit aginglifecare.org.

SOURCE Aging Life Care Association