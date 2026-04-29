Aging Life Care Association® Responds to Growing Caregiver Crisis with Expert Support

TUCSON, Ariz., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the nation's rising number of family caregivers, an association of professionals stands ready to help support those facing the challenges of aging and caregiving. The Aging Life Care Association's® network of Aging Life Care Managers® are trained experts in aging, disability, and care coordination offering family caregivers professional guidance, support, and peace of mind.

AARP's recent Caregiving in the US reports 63 million Americans are now family caregivers – an increase of 45% since 2015. The growing trend is placing increased pressure on families, impacting mental and physical health, job security, and finances. AARP found 64% of caregivers report high emotional stress, and 45% report physical strain from caregiving, and nearly half of caregivers report negative financial impacts.

As vital allies, Aging Life Care Managers collaborate with family caregivers, providing support and relief by offering expertise and resources to ensure loved ones receive the highest quality of care. Ways Aging Life Care Managers help navigate the complexities of aging include:

Comprehensive assessments – by assessing physical, mental, financial, and environmental needs, Aging Life Care Managers create customized care plans to meet individual needs and goals.

– by assessing physical, mental, financial, and environmental needs, Aging Life Care Managers create customized care plans to meet individual needs and goals. Care coordination – AARP reports more than 70% of caregivers are responsible for care coordination. Aging Life Care Managers manage medical care, home services, community resources, knitting together a safety net while managing communications.

– AARP reports more than 70% of caregivers are responsible for care coordination. Aging Life Care Managers manage medical care, home services, community resources, knitting together a safety net while managing communications. Caregiver support – majority of family caregivers lack training for medical or daily care tasks. Aging Life Care Managers provide education, emotional support, and practical tools to help manage the responsibilities of caregiving.

– majority of family caregivers lack training for medical or daily care tasks. Aging Life Care Managers provide education, emotional support, and practical tools to help manage the responsibilities of caregiving. Crisis intervention – Aging Life Care Managers help navigate emergency departments and hospitalizations, rehabilitation stays, while ensuring adequate care is available to the client. For families that live at a distance, this can be a much-needed 24/7 emergency contact.

– Aging Life Care Managers help navigate emergency departments and hospitalizations, rehabilitation stays, while ensuring adequate care is available to the client. For families that live at a distance, this can be a much-needed 24/7 emergency contact. Long-term planning – Aging Life Care Managers think beyond the crisis or emergency, helping families make decisions on living situations – aging in place or in a community – taking into consideration all financial and legal aspects.

– Aging Life Care Managers think beyond the crisis or emergency, helping families make decisions on living situations – aging in place or in a community – taking into consideration all financial and legal aspects. Mediating family conflicts – As neutral, third-party advocates, Aging Life Care Managers put the individual's needs first and can defuse tense family situations.

Aging Life Care Managers are not a replacement for family caregivers, but a valuable partner to improving care quality, easing emotional burdens, and providing clarity during times of uncertainty. A recent study by Virgina Tech University confirmed the value and impact Aging Life Care Managers have on caregivers and their loved ones with 99% of respondents saying they would recommend the services of an Aging Life Care Manager, and 93% saying the benefits outweighed the cost.

"Family caregivers are facing increasing complexity, stress, and responsibility. Aging Life Care Managers can step in as trusted guides, helping families navigate care options, coordinate services, and make informed decisions so they can focus on caring for their loved ones, not managing a fragmented system, said Susan Keating, Member of the Board of Directors, Aging Life Care Association.

As the population continues to age and the number of caregivers increases, Aging Life Care Managers are an essential resource to fill the gap between medical providers, social services, and family members. For those caring for aging loved ones or planning ahead, the Aging Life Care Association offers a nationwide directory of qualified professionals. Visit www.aginglifecare.org to learn more.

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to, counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit www.aginglifecare.org.

Website: https://www.aginglifecare.org

SOURCE Aging Life Care Association