Aaron's & Former NFL Stars Deliver "Homes For The Holidays"

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, partnered with former NFL stars Warrick Dunn and Kurt Warner this fall to bring first-class furnishings to five "Homes for the Holidays" surprise presentations across the country, representing a $50,000 commitment to help single parents achieve first-time homeownership.

Aaron's has partnered with Warrick Dunn Charities and Warner's First Things First Foundation to lift up families for over 16 years. "Homes for the Holidays" celebrate single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with establishing a new home. While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron's.

"We are grateful to Warrick Dunn and Kurt Warner for their vitally important work to turn houses into homes for single parent families," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's. "Especially around the holidays, it's very meaningful to us to continue these longstanding partnerships and to help improve the lives of these families and the conditions of these communities."

With social distancing measures put in place to ensure everyone's safety, the fall 2020 events celebrated milestones for extraordinary families in Denver, CO, Austell, GA, Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ.

In collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities, the Denver project helped a single mom of one settle into a new townhouse just days before the birth of her second child; the first Austell event saw a mother with an autistic son establish a critical safe space for their future; the second Austell home allowed a local bus driver to plant roots for her two teenagers; and the Glendale celebration marked a new start for a factory worker with five kids.

"I always like to say that Aaron's makes dreams come true, and that's certainly the case for the latest group of homeowners in our program," said Warrick Dunn. "Both Denver and Austell were new markets on our path to 186 home celebrations this fall, and we are incredibly grateful to Aaron's for helping us change lives all across this country."

In collaboration with the First Things First Foundation, the Phoenix, AZ project surprised a Rwandan immigrant and single mother to five daughters.

"This has been a difficult year for everyone, so being able to bring joy of this magnitude is more meaningful than ever before," said Kurt Warner. "My wife, Brenda, and I cherish each and every one of the 52 hardworking families we have been able to serve through this program and are incredibly grateful to Aaron's for their enduring support of our mission."

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 186 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation

Established in 2001, the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation is a 501(c)3 public charity serving as a vehicle for Kurt and Brenda Warner to reach out to the community and share their blessings with those in need. The First Things First Foundation is dedicated to impacting lives by promoting Christian values, sharing experiences and providing opportunities to encourage everyone that all things are possible when people seek to put "first things first." Additional information is available at www.kurtwarner.org.

