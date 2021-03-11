Aaron's & Warrick Dunn Deliver Double Surprises in Florida

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, partnered with former NFL star Warrick Dunn to supply $20,000 in new home furnishings for two "Homes for the Holidays" surprise presentations in Tallahassee, Fla.

"Homes for the Holidays" is a program operated by Warrick Dunn Charities and celebrates single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with establishing a new home. While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron's.

"There are many deserving and dedicated single mothers fighting against the odds to make a better life for their families. Aaron's is committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve. We want to do our part to help these deserving individuals achieve a better life for themselves and their families," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We marvel at the job Warrick and his team do in supporting these deserving families and are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with his mission."

Both the single-parent families rewarded in Tallahassee overcame significant roadblocks to reach the milestone of first-time home ownership, representing the 187th and 188th homes in the "Homes for the Holidays" program.

The first celebration event was for Latoria and her eight-year-old son. While her battle against lupus and cerebral palsy derailed her dreams to be a nurse, she persevered and found work as a switchboard operator for a company that offers employment opportunities to disabled people. Latoria sees having their own home as providing the kind of freedom that can change their lives, with the ability to modify the space to fit their physical needs.

The second celebration event was for Eureka, a devoted caretaker to her mom and two young sons. As she balances working multiple jobs while pursuing her associate degree, Eureka feels a deep sense of relief to have a stable and safe place for her family to grow and thrive.

"Latoria and Eureka have endured numerous struggles to get to this point in their lives, and we are grateful to Aaron's and our other sponsors for helping us deliver this game-changing opportunity," said Warrick Dunn. "While we love taking this program all over the country, it's always a thrill to return to Tallahassee and give back to the community where I spent the formative years of my life at Florida State University."

In addition to Aaron's, all of the finishing touches, groceries, and down-payment assistance were made possible thanks to support from Ryan Jumeville, Capital City Bank and Capital City Home Loans.

Aaron's has partnered with Warrick Dunn, the former Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, to lift up families for over 17 years.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 188 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.