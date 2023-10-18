Aaron's Announces Opening of New BrandsMart U.S.A. Store in Augusta, Georgia

Third Georgia store will be first new BrandsMart location to open in the state since 2006

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced the grand opening of a new BrandsMart U.S.A. store in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. The 40,000-square-foot store – located on the west side of Augusta at 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway – is the first BrandsMart U.S.A. store to open since the retailer was acquired by The Aaron's Company in April 2022.

The new BrandsMart U.S.A. store at 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta, GA.
"Over the last four decades, BrandsMart U.S.A. has become one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the Southeast, providing customers in Florida and Georgia with access to top brands at unbeatable prices," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We're excited to showcase BrandsMart's new brand image and store layout, along with our best-in-class array of thousands of items at exceptional prices from top brands across large and small appliances, consumer electronics, computers, furniture, and home goods."

BrandsMart U.S.A. currently has 11 stores in Georgia and Florida. The three Georgia locations are in the greater Atlanta area and Augusta, while the eight Florida stores are in the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas.

"We are planning to open additional BrandsMart U.S.A. stores in new and existing markets in the future, and we are excited that our first new BrandsMart store opening is in Augusta. We look forward to becoming a vibrant part of the Augusta community and to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers each day," said Steve Olsen, President of The Aaron's Company.

In the company's tradition of giving back to the communities it proudly serves, BrandsMart is donating $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta during the event. BrandsMart will also deliver $5,000 worth of products to the club in the coming week.

The grand opening festivities will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon on October 21, with the official ribbon cutting set to take place at 9:45 a.m., followed by the store opening at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on BrandsMart U.S.A. and the new Augusta location, please visit BrandsMartUSA.com.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,250 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with 11 retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

