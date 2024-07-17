Aaron's Announces Opening of New BrandsMart U.S.A. Store in Kennesaw, Georgia

Fourth Georgia store will be second new BrandsMart location to open since The Aaron's Company acquired BrandsMart U.S.A. in 2022

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods, today announced the grand opening of a new BrandsMart U.S.A. store in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday, July 20th.

The 35,000-square-foot store – located on Barrett Parkway near Kennesaw State University – is the second BrandsMart U.S.A. store to open in Georgia since The Aaron's Company acquired BrandsMart in 2022. The new store will feature BrandsMart's refreshed brand image and streamlined new store layout. The store will employee approximately 80 new team members.

BrandsMart U.S.A. will now have 12 stores in Georgia and Florida. The four Georgia locations are in the greater Atlanta area and Augusta, while the eight Florida stores are in the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas.

"We are thrilled to bring BrandsMart to the vibrant community of Kennesaw," said President Steve Olsen. "Our new store will provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring a wide selection of top-quality products at unbeatable prices, knowledgeable staff, and exceptional customer service."

In the company's tradition of giving back to the communities it proudly serves, BrandsMart is donating 50 new laptop computers to KSU's Campus Awareness, Resource & Empowerment (CARE) Services program which provides access to food, temporary housing, and other supportive services for students experiencing homelessness or food insecurity and students aging out of foster care.

The grand opening festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th, followed by the store opening at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on BrandsMart U.S.A. and the new Kennesaw location, please visit BrandsMartUSA.com.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,210 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with 12 retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

