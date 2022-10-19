Aaron's Celebrates the Opening of its 200th GenNext Store in Flint, Michigan, with a $10,000 Donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced the opening of its 200th company-owned GenNext store in Flint, Michigan.

The Company's GenNext initiative is transforming the in-store customer experience and features the best new designs including larger, brighter, and easier-to-navigate main showrooms. The concept also includes new technology related to decisioning, expanded assortment and payment systems, providing a best-in-class experience for shoppers. The new Aaron's store in Flint is conveniently located at 3549 Miller Road near the intersection of I-75 and I-69.

"We're excited to reach this milestone in our GenNext program, and we're grateful for the Aaron's team members and customers that have enabled us to open our 200th store," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "Our GenNext stores allow us to fundamentally change the customer experience in the rent-to-own category, and we're excited to bring this level of service to Flint and the surrounding area."

In addition to providing customers with the flexibility they need and affordable payments for their favorite brand name furniture, electronics, and other household products, Aaron's has a long history of supporting the communities where its team members live and work. To that end, the Company today has donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint. The donation is in addition to Aaron's broader support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), which is the Company's top charity partner. Since establishing this partnership in 2015, Aaron's has contributed more than $10 million to the BGCA in support of its clubs and programs.

"It takes the generosity of community partners like Aaron's to help kids succeed in Flint and Genesee County," said Tauzzari Robinson, Chief Executive Officer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint. "We are grateful for this donation. The funds provided by Aaron's will support after school programs at the Club, like our mental health and garden programs, that really make a positive impact on the young people in this community."

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

