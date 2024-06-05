Aaron's to Participate in TD Cowen's Financial Services & Fintech Summit

ATLANTA, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will participate in the TD Cowen Financial Services & Fintech Summit on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 3:05 p.m Eastern Time. TD Cowen will host a fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall and Vice President Finance & Investor Relations Marc Levee.

A live webcast of the event may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen158/aan/1824416.

The event will also be accessible and archived on the Company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,220 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with 11 retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

