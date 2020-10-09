AARP Announces Wheel Pad L3C and ZIBRIO as Winners of its Grand Pitch Finale Competition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Innovation Labs announced Wheel Pad L3C and ZIBRIO as the winners of its 2020 Grand Pitch Finale, held virtually on October 8. Now in its third year, the culminating pitch event featured eight cutting-edge startups that won selective competitions throughout the year for their innovative solutions to empower people to live how they want as they age.

Wheel Pad L3C was chosen by an audience vote and will receive a $10,000 cash prize for providing accessible living and working spaces for people with mobility challenges, keeping families together in emergency, temporary, or permanent situations. ZIBRIO was determined as the second winner by the AARP Innovation Labs team for its dedication to help prevent unnecessary deaths, injuries and costs from falls by transforming the assessment of health, especially in older adults, through routine body exams, functional physical evaluations and home self-monitoring.

"The 2020 Grand Pitch Finale is an opportunity for AARP Innovation Labs to spotlight some of the best and brightest startups identifying challenges and solving important issues that impact everyone as we age," said Andy Miller, Senior Vice President of AARP Innovation Labs. "During a year of uncertainty and societal change, the need for innovation is more critical than ever as older adults and all Americans continue coping through the pandemic."

The six other participating startups included:

Trusty.care: With a goal to help retirees not experience bankruptcy because of out of pocket health care costs, Trusty.care empowers brokers and financial advisors to become the Human Resources department for retirees through its AI driven platform that identifies the right insurance, benefits, and cost savings for older adults.

Gennev: Gennev offers a modern approach to menopause through its online clinic for women in the second half of life. Offerings include telehealth, supplements and health education.

SmartyPans Inc.: SmartyPans Inc.'s sensor enabled cookware provides health and wellness focused home cooks with the best cooking experience through its innovative hardware, software and services.

Reclaim Health: Reclaim is a data-driven health care financial advocate, helping individuals manage their health care costs, from selecting the right insurance, to managing bills, and planning for care.

NuEyes Technologies Inc.: NuEyes is a veteran-owned technology company making it possible for those with visual impairments to connect with loved ones through augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses.

LVNG Book: LVNGbook offers customizable cookbooks for those living with chronic conditions to help them incorporate healthy eating and habits and create lasting lifestyle change.

To learn more about how AARP is empowering people to choose how we live as we age through innovation, visit www.aarpinnovationlabs.org.

