AARP at Philadelphia Festival and Concert Series

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is in your community to learn about the issues that impact the 50+. Meet AARP staff and volunteers and tell us about the issues that are most important to you and your family.

Join AARP at one of these community events to learn about the work we are doing with fraud, caregiving, and making Philadelphia a more livable community. These events are open to the public, registration and fees may be required by event organizers.

Check out AARP Pennsylvania at any of these public venues:

2019 Philly Free Streets Festival

Saturday, August 3, 2019 │8:00am – 1:00pm

Located at the intersection of Broad St. and Callowhill St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

This event is free and open to the public.

Kappa Philly Fest

Saturday, August 3, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19102

For more event information: https://www.kappaphillyfest.com/info

Philadelphia 2nd Street Festival

Sunday, August 4, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 10:00pm

N. 2nd Street between Germantown and Green Streets of Northern Liberties

Philadelphia, PA 19123

This event is free and open to the public.

60th Street Summer Jam

Saturday, August 10, 2019 │ 11:00am – 5:00pm

Located from 60th and Arch Streets to 60th and Chestnut Streets Philadelphia, PA 19139

This event is free and open to the public.

WDAS Summer Concert Series: Guy Feat. Teddy Riley

Thursday, August 15, 2019 │ 7:00pm

Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19132

For more event information: https://thedellmusiccenter.com/event/guy-featuring-teddy-riley/

Beech Jazz on the Ave Music Fest

Saturday, August 17, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Broad St. and Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

This event is free and open to the public.

WDAS Summer Concert Series: Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, and Stokley

Thursday, August 29, 2019 │ 7:00pm

Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19132

For more event information: https://thedellmusiccenter.com/event/keith-sweat-johnny-gill-stokley/

