AARP Pennsylvania Offers Tips to Prevent Holiday Package Theft

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday shopping ramps up across Pennsylvania, AARP is urging residents to take simple steps to protect their deliveries from package theft—a crime that impacts millions of Americans each year. With online shopping and home deliveries at an all-time high, so-called "porch pirates" are making off with billions of dollars in merchandise nationwide.

"Package theft is a growing concern, especially during the busy holiday season," said Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force. "By staying alert and working together, we can help keep our communities safe and ensure that gifts and essentials reach their intended recipients."

Here are some simple steps from AARP Pennsylvania to help keep your packages safe this holiday season:

Opt into delivery alerts: Track your packages and know exactly when items arrive.

Track your packages and know exactly when items arrive. Arrange for pickup: If you won't be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to collect your package, or leave instructions for the delivery person to place it out of sight.

If you won't be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to collect your package, or leave instructions for the delivery person to place it out of sight. Request a signature: Require a signature upon delivery to ensure your package is handed directly to someone.

Require a signature upon delivery to ensure your package is handed directly to someone. Use secure pickup options: Consider ship-to-store or secure locations offered by major retailers and delivery services.

Consider ship-to-store or secure locations offered by major retailers and delivery services. Hold your mail: If you're traveling, request USPS, FedEx, or UPS to hold your mail and packages until you return. USPS can hold mail for up to 30 days, and FedEx and UPS offer similar vacation hold options.

If you're traveling, request USPS, FedEx, or UPS to hold your mail and packages until you return. USPS can hold mail for up to 30 days, and FedEx and UPS offer similar vacation hold options. Work with your neighbors: Agree to watch out for each other's deliveries and offer to take in mail when needed.

Agree to watch out for each other's deliveries and offer to take in mail when needed. Stay informed: Use community resources like Nextdoor.com, Crime Stoppers, and social media updates from local law enforcement to stay aware of porch piracy in your area.

According to recent AARP research , nearly 30 percent of adults have had a package stolen from outside their door, and the risk of theft increases during the holiday season. By taking proactive steps and staying connected with neighbors, Pennsylvanians can reduce the risk of theft and enjoy a safer, more joyful holiday season.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at [aarp.org/pafraud].

