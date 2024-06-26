AARP Awards Grants to 10 Organizations in New York State as Part of Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable

ALBANY, N.Y. , June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP New York announced 10 organizations throughout the state will receive 2024 Community Challenge grants – part of AARP's largest investment in communities to date with $3.8 million awarded among 343 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects to improve livability for all.

"AARP New York is committed to working with local leaders, advocates and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for New Yorkers of all ages, especially those 50 and older," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements to address long-standing and emerging challenges across our communities."

Since 2017, nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state have received 47 grants and $571,588. This year's funded projects include:

Access to Independence of Cortland County Inc. will receive $2,500 to provide home safety training focused on the needs of older adults. Participants will receive low-cost home safety products for immediate use.

Forestdale Inc. in St. Albans, Queens, will receive $15,000 to recruit teenagers to teach digital skills to older adults. The initiative will help participants use the internet to conduct business, obtain benefits and reduce social isolation.

Good Old Lower East Side Inc. will receive $15,000 to provide older adults with bilingual technology and emergency preparedness education. This includes how-to workshops on cellphone and computer use and instruction on avoiding digital scams and phishing.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc. will receive $10,000 for a volunteer driver program to provide older adults transportation to attend medical appointments, grocery shop and run errands. Volunteers will also accompany older residents for out-patient medical procedures.

Ontario County Office for the Aging will receive $20,000 to provide pedicab bicycles, solo tricycles and helmets for county residents age 50 and older. The bikes and trikes will allow older adults to participate in the county's riding events, which emphasize health and safety.

St. Paul's Center in Colonie will receive $20,000 to help construct 16 one-bedroom apartments in a supportive housing community for older adults experiencing homelessness. The Center will also host a series of health literacy, wellness and aging-in-place workshops for residents.

Street Lab will receive $10,000 to create a pop-up cooling station for use during hot summer months at three locations near apartments for older adults in the Bronx. The cooling station will include accessible seating, shade umbrellas, plants and elements that produce mist.

Transportation Alternatives Inc. will receive $2,500 to conduct audits through communities surrounding Manhattan's Canal Street corridor that will identify possible pedestrian safety improvements. The area has recorded 1,000 injuries over the course of a decade.

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region Inc. will receive $2,500 to conduct a series of walk audits in Albany's South End neighborhood that will address road safety and violence prevention.

Village of Rye Brook will receive $4,975 to create a community garden at a senior center. The space will allow volunteer gardeners to grow fresh produce for older adults in need.

This year, AARP awarded three different grant opportunities, including flagship grants; capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability, bikeability and accessible home modification; and demonstration grants that focus on equitable engagement to reconnect communities, housing choice design competitions and improving digital connections to endure disasters.

With funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is increasing its investment in pedestrian safety projects to improve streets and sidewalks, create vibrant pedestrian infrastructure, engage community members and more. AARP is also bolstering its investment in community resilience, rural communities and addressing disparities.

"Whether it's helping people access high speed internet or protecting public transit riders from rain and snow, small community projects can have a big impact on people of all ages," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "AARP Community Challenge grantees make our commitment to creating better places to live a reality through quick, innovative solutions."

The grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, with an emphasis on people ages 50 and older. AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program's quick-action nature, projects must be completed by December 15, 2024.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York