AARP Awards Grants to 4 Organizations in Mississippi as Part of Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable

JACKSON, Miss., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has announced 4 organizations throughout Mississippi will receive 2024 Community Challenge grants – part of AARP's largest Investment in communities to date with $3.8 million awarded among 343 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults ages 50 and older.

"AARP Mississippi is committed to working with local leaders, advocates and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for Mississippians of all ages, especially those 50 and older," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements to address long-standing and emerging challenges across our communities."

Here in Mississippi, projects funded include:

Harrison County Library System: This project will provide wheeled walkers at three library branches, enabling older visitors to peruse the shelves independently. In addition, the library will expand its collection of large print books to give older patrons more reading choices. The grant amount is $7,628.

Jackson Heart Foundation: This project will create hydration stations and rest areas along a walking and biking trail frequented by older adults. Planned amenities include new water bottle filling stations, benches, bike racks, trash cans and shade trees. The grant amount is $18,000.

Laurel-Jones County Library System Inc.: This project will transform a donated trolley into a mobile library and technology resource for older adults living in rural areas. Equipped with laptops, printers and Wi-Fi, this will give residents online access to health care and financial assistance, technology classes and other resources. The grant amount is $20,000.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College: This project will install outdoor fitness stations along a walking track popular with older adults. Several stations will feature ADA-complaint designs. The grant amount is $20,000.

This year, AARP awarded three different grant opportunities, including flagship grants, capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability, bikeability and accessible home modifications, and demonstration grants that focus on equitable engagement to reconnect communities, housing choice design competitions and improving digital connections to endure disasters.

With funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is increasing its investment in pedestrian safety projects that will improve streets and sidewalks, create vibrant pedestrian infrastructure, engage community members and much more. AARP is also bolstering its investment in community resilience, rural communities, and addressing disparities.

"Whether it's helping people access high speed internet or protecting public transit riders from rain and snow, small community projects can have a big impact on people of all ages," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "AARP Community Challenge grantees make our commitment to creating better places to live a reality through quick, innovative solutions."

The grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, with an emphasis on people ages 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Mississippi has awarded 23 grants and $328,828 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program's quick-action nature, projects must be completed by December 15, 2024.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

