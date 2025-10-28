Ahead of National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Mississippi Releases State-Level Data Detailing Caregiving Prevalence in Mississippi

New Data Show 34% Of Adults In Mississippi Provide Care, Spotlighting Urgent Need for Action to Support Family Caregivers

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New AARP caregiving data released today, Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States, finds that 34% of adults in Mississippi — approximately 761,000 people — are family caregivers, providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to older parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

"When a loved one needs help, family members, friends, and neighbors step up, that's what we do," said Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq., AARP Mississippi State Director. "But too often, caregivers carry this responsibility alone, often putting their finances, health and jobs at risk. As our state population ages, the demand for care will only grow. With the release of this new data and ahead of the 2026 legislative session, AARP Mississippi is urging policymakers at every level to act now to help family caregivers save money, time and get the support they need."

Family caregivers provide $5.6 billion in unpaid care each year in Mississippi, helping family members live independently at home and in their communities—where they want to be. Their caregiving responsibilities range from bathing and meal prep to managing medications, arranging transportation and handling medical tasks, with little or no training.

But the toll on our family caregivers is great— financially, physically, and emotionally.

80% of caregivers pay out of their own pockets to help meet their loved ones' needs, averaging $7,200 each year, or 25% of their income.

In Mississippi, 47% of family caregivers report financial setbacks— taking on debt, draining savings, or struggling to afford basics like food and medicine.

56% of our state's caregivers are also juggling full- or part-time jobs. Many must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely due to caregiving responsibilities, jeopardizing their own long-term financial security.

AARP Mississippi is fighting for commonsense solutions to save caregivers money and time, and provide greater support.

And at the federal level, AARP is working to save caregivers money through the Credit for Caring Act, a proposed federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for working caregivers, and the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, which would expand flexible spending and health savings account uses.

This National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Mississippi encourages everyone to show support for caregivers and to join the growing movement of Americans raising their voices for change. Join AARP's I Am A Caregiver movement and tell lawmakers it's time to support those who care.

To access free caregiver tools and local resource guides, visit:

AARP's state-by-state Family Caregiver Resource Guides to help family caregivers access key programs, services, and agencies right in their community.

AARP's online Caregiving Hub with tools and information available in English and Spanish.

AARP and United Way Worldwide' s 211 program connects family caregivers to essential local services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline.

AARP's official caregiving Facebook group serves as a place for family caregivers nationwide to connect, share practical tips, offer support, and discuss their shared experiences.

