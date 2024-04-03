AARP Bulletin's Fraud Prevention Guide 2024: How to Keep Your Money Safe!

Readers Learn About the Latest Scam Tactics, Including AI Technology, and How to Fight Back.

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminals are using the latest technology (and a whole lot of creativity) to come up with fresh ways to steal people's money and identities. This month, the cover story of the April AARP Bulletin features the real-life stories of fraud—and the ways law enforcement and AARP fraud specialists advise to avoid them.

The cover story sheds light on the ever-evolving global landscape of fraud. Readers will discover:

How scammers are leveraging new tools, such as cryptocurrency ATMs, voice printing and AI;

The complicated market of stolen personal information—and a peek inside scammers' centers of operations;

And the good news: how AARP's Fraud Watch Network and law enforcement helps protect consumers.

The following are additional highlights from the April AARP Bulletin:

How to Win Credit Card Disputes: Our finance specialists' number one tip for disputing a credit card charge? Act swiftly! Delaying a credit card dispute could potentially complicate the resolution process. Learn more crucial tips on the kind of paperwork you should keep track of, who you should contact, and what you should not do in this month's issue.

What You Must Know About the Stock Market: More Americans than ever have investments in the stock market. In this Bulletin primer, readers will learn the importance of understanding market dynamics and how to invest, plus get an explainer on a new phenomenon: "meme" stocks.

The Whats and Wheys of Protein Supplements: As we age, protein intake plays an increasingly vital role in supporting overall health and vitality. Readers will find a comprehensive guide to protein supplements, including how to choose the right ones and integrate them effectively into their daily routine to support their health and well-being.

