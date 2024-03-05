AARP Bulletin's March Issue: Unlocking the Secrets of a Stress-Free Tax Season, Grocery Store Deceits That Cost You, and the Hot Job Market (for Dogs)

PLUS: Finally, Hope Emerges in the Battle to Prevent and Treat Alzheimer's

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The March 2024 issue of AARP Bulletin will offer readers an array of helpful tips – from navigating tax season as an older American to advice on how to avoid common and timely scams. Plus, our cover story notes good news in the world of Alzheimer's treatment.

The following are highlights from this month's Bulletin:

The March AARP Bulletin offers tips for tax filers of all ages. Post this

IRS Triggers to Avoid

Truth is, the likelihood of getting your taxes audited by the Internal Revenue Service these days are near record lows. But a handful of mistakes in how you fill out – or submit! – your taxes can greatly increase the likelihood of getting that dreaded letter from the IRS. AARP Bulletin details the mistakes or oversights that are most important to avoid. One hint for older filers: Make sure you've withdrawn enough from your IRAs or 401(k)s!

Alzheimer's: New Learnings, Rising Hope

The Bulletin's cover story delves into the latest research developments in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. For over a century, this most common form of dementia has defied all scientific attempts to develop drug or other treatments. But in just the past few years, the first medicines have emerged and scientists now believe they are on the brink of figuring out the true causes of the disease and also a viable approach to treatment and prevention. An AARP Bulletin exclusive of great importance to countless Americans.

Fraud Watch: Experts Answer Common Questions

Every week, AARP's Fraud Watch Network Helpline receives 300-400 calls from people of all ages looking for guidance from fraud specialists. In this issue, we answer some of the most commonly asked questions, such as:

Why would fraudsters send packages to me without any forewarning?

What should I do if I think my friends are involved in a romance scam?

And what I do if I lose money in a cryptocurrency scam?

Live Well For Less: The Truth About Grocery Shelf Tags

In theory, they're there to give you honest and useful info to compare prices, but grocery shelf tags often generate more confusion than help. Bulletin columnist Lisa Lee Freeman explains how and why tags var so much and more importantly, how to decipher shelf tags to make sure you ALWAYS get the best value when you shop for food.

Wanted: Dogs With Skills

Most any dog can provide emotional support, but the market for service dogs – which undergo months of training to learn how to provide a surprisingly vast array of services to their human partner – is where the real activity is. While expensive, service dogs are being trained in skills that might shock you, from sniffing for medical problems to opening doors and turning on lights.

