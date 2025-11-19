The Annual Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP Announces This Year's Nominees

The Best Movies and TV for Grownups to Be Honored During the Annual Awards Ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 1 0, 2026, and Broadcast by Great Performances on PBS in February

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced today the nominees for the upcoming Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards, honoring this year's most outstanding films and television projects that celebrate the voices and stories of the 50-plus. Leading this year's contenders for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups are Hamnet,A House of Dynamite,One Battle After Another, Sinners and Train Dreams.

For more than 20 years, Movies for Grownups has been a leading voice for age representation in entertainment. The franchise advocates for the 50-plus audience, challenges industry ageism, and champions films and television that resonate with older viewers. By celebrating the creativity and experience of seasoned actors and filmmakers, Movies for Grownups continues to elevate stories that reflect the richness of life at every age.

"These nominees prove that powerful storytelling transcends age. At AARP, we believe representation matters—not just for audiences, but for the industry itself," said Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP. "By honoring these actors and creators, we're shining a light on the richness, depth, and diversity of experience that deserves to be seen and celebrated."

The annual MFG Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. Alan Cumming, the Tony- and Emmy Award-winning host of the widely lauded competition show The Traitors, will return to host the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP, which will be broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7/6c on PBS ( check local listings ), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS app .

In the Best Actress category, nominees are Laura Dern (Is This Thing On?), Jodie Foster (A Private Life), Lucy Liu (Rosemead), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great). In the Best Actor category, George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Regina Hall (One Battle After Another), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Helen Mirren (Goodbye June), Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme), and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: Fire and Ash). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Michael Shannon (Nuremberg) and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).

Movies for Grownups nominees for Best Director are Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Kathryn Bigelow (A House of Dynamite), Scott Cooper (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), and Spike Lee (Highest 2 Lowest).

In the Best TV Series or Limited Series category, nominations go to Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, The Studio, and The White Lotus.

The television nominees for Best Actress are Kathy Bates (Matlock), Kathryn Hahn (The Studio), Catherine O'Hara (The Studio), Parker Posey (The White Lotus) and Jean Smart (Hacks). In the Best Actor category for television, Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

For more information, visit: AARP.org/2026mfgnominees

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards raises funds for AARP Foundation, which works to strengthen financial resilience for and with older adults — in Los Angeles and across the country — by empowering individuals and improving systems.

Movies for Grownups® Awards with AARP Philanthropic Goals

The annual Movies for Grownups® Awards raises funds for AARP Foundation, AARP's affiliated charity, which works for and with older adults to increase economic opportunity by creating pathways to work, expanding access to financial support, mobilizing volunteer-driven community service, and advancing legal advocacy so that everyone can age with dignity and purpose.

