AARP Community Challenge Grant Program Now Accepting 2020 Applications

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has opened applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund "quick-action" projects that spark change across the country. Now in its fourth year, the program is part of AARP's nationwide work on Livable Communities. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.

"We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to New York State in 2020 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "We've seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in New York State as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress."

The AARP Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects.

New in 2020 , this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity;

, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity; Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities;

that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities; Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements;

that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements; Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.

that increases accessible and affordable housing options. Demonstrate the tangible value of "Smart Cities" with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.

with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all. Other innovative projects to improve the community.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through the AARP Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge to see some of the 2019 winners in action.

The 2020 application deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET, April 1, 2020, and all projects must be completed by November 9, 2020. To submit an application or learn more, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

AARP New York works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make New York's counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

New York was the first state in the nation to commit to join the AARP-World Health Organization's Network of Age Friendly States and Communities and is bringing State agencies together to foster healthy aging across all sectors.

AARP has worked with community leaders across the state to build intergenerational playgrounds, enact "complete streets" legislation to account for pedestrians and bicyclists in planning and incorporate "smart growth" principles into regional economic development policy.

