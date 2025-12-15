AARP New York Appoints New Volunteer State President

Long-time Executive Council Member William McDonald will advocate on behalf of all New Yorkers age 50+

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP New York has appointed William McDonald, an executive council member and long-time transportation advocate for older adults, as its next State President.

In this position, McDonald will chair the AARP New York Executive Council, a select leadership group of AARP New York members with an outstanding record of service and a commitment to the goals of AARP.

"Bill was the obvious choice for the job," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "He's dedicated, reliable and passionate, especially when it comes to transportation issues involving older New Yorkers. We were grateful to him for stepping into the role as acting president, and now look forward to working with him as we enter a new legislative session and year."

McDonald, who joined the Executive Council in 2023, has been serving in the role of acting president since his predecessor, James O'Neal, died in April.

McDonald will help shape AARP New York's strategic priorities, build community partnerships with key decision makers and serve as volunteer spokesperson for the organization.

"I'm excited and honored to be appointed volunteer president of AARP New York, which is such an impactful organization comprised of so many dedicated volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to improve the economic security, dignity, improved health and social connections of adults and families," McDonald said.

A native of Detroit, McDonald served for 33 years as executive director of Medical Motor Service of Rochester, the county's largest not for profit specialized transportation agency serving the transit disabled of all ages, particularly children and older adults. He has also worked for the United Way of Greater Rochester, the Monroe County Office for the Aging and presently serves as a commissioner of the Rochester Regional Transportation Authority.

At United Way, he focused on advancing transportation and mobility solutions to improve health care and economic security for older adults. He has also served as a VISTA volunteer stationed at Action for a Better Community to address hunger issues.

He currently is a consultant working with not-for-profit agencies in the areas of strategic planning and community transportation services.

McDonald also worked with Lifespan of Greater Rochester, the Ontario County Office for the Aging and the Western NY Transportation Collaborative (Erie and Niagara counties). He led the Monroe County Aging Alliance in its development of "Creating a Community for a Lifetime: An Action Plan for an Age-friendly/Livable Rochester and Monroe County" (2022).

McDonald holds a Master of Public Administration from the State University of New York, a Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in sociology from the University of Detroit, and a Gerontology Certification from St. John Fisher College/Lifespan.

He lives in Rochester with his spouse Kathleen McDonald and has two adult children and three grandchildren in the Rochester area and in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AARP New York volunteers advocate on behalf of the 50-plus and are supported by the Executive Council and AARP staff. Those interested in volunteering may visit https://www.aarp.org/volunteer/ for more information.

