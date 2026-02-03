AARP Endorses Key Investments for Older Pennsylvanians in 2026/2027 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh issued the following statement today on Governor Shapiro's 2026/2027 budget proposal:

"On behalf of our 1.8 million members and the 5 million Pennsylvanians 50 years of age and older, we acknowledge Governor Shapiro's proposed budget for its strong focus on issues affecting seniors through key investments. The budget's provisions, such as enhancing resources to address reports of elder abuse and fraud, tackling rising utility costs, and resolving the shortage of affordable and accessible housing, are essential to supporting our aging population in maintaining their dignity and independence.

For over a decade, updates to the Commonwealth's Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA) regarding background checks and elder financial exploitation have been delayed. Elder abuse and fraud often go unreported, but enabling financial institutions to intervene in suspicious transactions would help protect older Pennsylvanians from losing the savings they have worked a lifetime for and are counting on to help them make ends meet in retirement. We support prompt legislative action to update OAPSA this session.

With energy affordability a critical component to helping people live and age with independence and dignity, we applaud the Governor's proposal to improve utility affordability by giving the PA Public Utility Commission more authority to protect ratepayers' pocketbooks, holding energy-intensive data centers accountable, and increasing utility company transparency.

While the General Assembly must now collaborate with the Governor to finalize a budget that supports older adults aging safely at home, we also urge lawmakers to further strengthen Pennsylvanians' health and financial security by offering a retirement savings option to workers who currently lack access to an employer-sponsored program, enacting paid family and medical leave, and allowing nurse practitioners to utilize the full scope of their education, training and experience. AARP Pennsylvania is prepared to work together to ensure all Pennsylvanians get the care and support they need."

