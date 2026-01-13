Five Scams to Watch for in 2026: AARP Pennsylvania Urges Vigilance

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new year begins, AARP Pennsylvania continues to warn residents to be on high alert for five scams expected to target older adults this year. Fraud experts say familiar schemes are becoming more sophisticated, while new tactics are emerging that exploit financial stress and technology.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, losses from impostor scams among adults age 60 and older have skyrocketed in recent years, with reported losses of $100,000 or more jumping from $55 million in 2020 to $445 million in 2024. Experts predict that artificial intelligence will make scams even harder to detect in 2026.

The five scams expected to be the most problematic include:

Employment scams – Fake job postings and recruiters demanding fees or personal information.



Recovery scams – Criminals posing as law enforcement or consumer advocates offering to help victims recover losses for a fee.



Digital arrest scams – Fraudsters impersonating officials and holding victims "digitally captive" through video calls and threats.



"Hello pervert" scams – Blackmail emails claiming to have compromising information and demanding payment.



Romance scams – Scammers building trust online before requesting money or pushing cryptocurrency investments.

"Scammers are relentless, and they prey on fear, loneliness and financial uncertainty," said Mary Bach, Volunteer Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force for AARP Pennsylvania. "The best defense is awareness. If something sounds too good to be true or feels threatening, stop and verify before you act. AARP offers free resources to help Pennsylvanians protect themselves."

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

