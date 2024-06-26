AARP Goes to Capitol Hill to Urge Support for Family Caregivers

1 in 5 Older Voters Expected to Cast Ballots in November Are Family Caregivers

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one day before the first presidential debate, hundreds of AARP employees and volunteers from all 50 states and nearly two dozen actors from The Creative Coalition will embark on Capitol Hill to urge elected representatives to support family caregivers. According to a recent poll of competitive congressional districts, family caregivers account for 1 in 5 likely voters ages 50+ and cite financial stress as top-of-mind ahead of November. The bipartisan Credit for Caring Act, which AARP has fought hard for, would help cover the $7200 that many families spend yearly on out-of-pocket caring costs.

"During this election cycle, when voters ages 50+ will be the deciding factor, we urge Congress to prioritize what matters most to older Americans, such as caregiving," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "This Congress has an opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation that benefits over 48 million family caregivers nationwide, including the Credit for Caring Act, which would provide them with much-needed financial relief. As the voice of older Americans, we will continue advocating for what matters most to this critical voting bloc."

"Family caregivers like me make tough decisions all the time. From driving a loved one to doctor's appointments to leaving a full-time job, we put an enormous effort into making sure our older loved ones can age comfortably," said Yvette Nicole Brown, Chair of The Creative Coalition Entertainment Industry. "That's why TCC and I were proud to join AARP on Capitol Hill today to talk face-to-face with lawmakers about the daily challenges caregivers face — and how commonsense policies can get us the support we need."

Other issues in focus for AARP will include the ongoing need to lower prescription drug costs, improving retirement security, advocating for nursing homes to live up to their name, and protecting Social Security.

More than 48 million Americans -- 1 in 5 voters -- are family caregivers doing everything from helping prepare meals and paying bills to assisting with medication, medical tasks, and general activities of daily living so that their loved ones can choose to live independently in their homes.

The actors joining AARP are members of The Creative Coalition , a nonprofit that tackles issues of direct importance to the arts and entertainment industry – including caregiving.

