AARP Launches Nationwide "AARP Pickleball Clinic Tour" Celebrating Active Aging

Attendees Will Convene at Kroc Center Chicago For This Free Experience

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announces the debut of its inaugural "AARP Pickleball Clinic Tour," commencing in Chicago on July 31st at the Kroc Center Chicago from 5 – 8pm CT. This nationwide tour aims to celebrate individuals aged 50 and over who are playing the dynamic sport of pickleball, promoting healthy living, social connections, and brain health.

As part of AARP's commitment to fostering community engagement, the clinic tour will visit 12 cities across the United States, including La Crosse, WI (8/5); Brooklyn, NY (8/6); Houston, TX (8/12); South Burlington, VT (8/13); Jackson, TN (8/24); Lynchburg, VA (8/27); Seattle, WA (9/9); Westminster, CO (9/13); Glendale, AZ (9/16); Des Moines, IA (9/18); and Wichita, KS (9/24).

Pickleball has quickly become the fastest growing sport in the U.S. over the past four years, recognized for its accessibility and appeal across generations.

AARP's collaborations as the Naming Rights Sponsor of the Champions and Masters Divisions with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour and the Front of Jersey Sponsor with the DC Pickleball Team of Major League Pickleball (MLP), underscore our commitment to community clinics.

Discover the joy of pickleball and celebrate active aging with AARP as we bring the free AARP pickleball clinic experience to your city in a fun, safe, and welcoming environment. Attendees will be able to choose from three levels of experience including 'Intro to Pickleball', 'Skills & Drills', and 'Open Play'. Explore tour details and register for the Chicago clinic at the Chicago Clinic Cvent Page. Stay updated on tour announcements and highlights at AARP.org/Pickleball.

Event Details:

Date: July 31, 2024

July 31, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT

5:00 PM – Location: Kroc Center Chicago, Chicago, IL

Kroc Center Chicago, Registration is FREE and limited to the first 50 people who sign-up.

Tour Schedule:

City Day Date Time Venue Chicago, IL Wednesday 7/31 5 – 8pm Kroc Center Chicago La Crosse, WI Monday 8/5 5 – 8pm The Blue Zone Pickleball Brooklyn, NY Tuesday 8/6 5 – 8pm Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center Houston, TX Monday 8/12 5 – 8pm Houston Pickleball Center South Burlington, VT Tuesday 8/13 5 – 8pm Catamount Pickleball Jackson, TN Saturday 8/24 10am – 1pm Westwood Tennis Center Lynchburg, VA Tuesday 8/27 5 – 8pm Crosswhite Athletic Club Seattle, WA Monday 9/9 5 – 8pm Rainier Beach Community Center Westminster, CO Friday 9/13 5 – 8pm Pickleball Food Pub Glendale, AZ Monday 9/16 5 – 8pm The Pickleball Space Des Moines, IA Wednesday 9/18 5 – 8pm McCollum-Waveland Tennis Complex Wichita, KS Tuesday 9/24 5 – 8pm Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

