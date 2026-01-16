AARP Mississippi Now Accepting 2026 Community Challenge Grant Applications

The annual program aims to make communities in Mississippi more livable for people of all ages

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Mississippi invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and governments to apply for the 2026 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 4, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Central. AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more.

Now in its tenth year, AARP will double its investment, awarding over $8 million in grants as part of its nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

"Through the Community Challenge grant program, AARP Mississippi works closely with local residents, advocates, and policymakers to improve the quality of life for people of all ages, especially Mississippians 50 and older," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "We look forward to the opportunity this year to provide increased support to communities across the state."

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP's mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.

Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and disaster resilience. Awards range from a few hundred dollars to $15,000.





support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and disaster resilience. Awards range from a few hundred dollars to $15,000. Capacity-building microgrants are paired with expert support, webinars, and cohort learning for projects to improve walkability and bikeability; implement safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training. Awards are $2,500.





are paired with expert support, webinars, and cohort learning for projects to improve walkability and bikeability; implement safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training. Awards are $2,500. Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year's focus is on improving pedestrian safety, with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption, with funding support from Microsoft; and housing choice design competitions. Awards typically range from $10,000-$20,000, not to exceed $25,000.

"Over the last decade, AARP has invested in communities to help people of all ages and abilities to thrive," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "The impact that our Community Challenge grants have had in cities, towns and counties nationwide is significant, supporting everything from crosswalks and home improvements to increased community engagement while also serving as a catalyst for further action. We look forward to expanding the program and its cumulative results over the next ten years."

Since 2017, AARP has invested $24.3 million toward 2,100 livability projects – including 28 in Mississippi – across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Mississippi works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Mississippi's counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. CT, March 4, 2026. All projects must be completed by December 15, 2026. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

