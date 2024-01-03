AARP Mississippi appoints Chelsea Crittle, Ph.D. as new State President

This volunteer role highlights the state's 50-plus population

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Crittle, Ph.D., has been appointed as the new State President of AARP Mississippi. In this volunteer role, Dr. Crittle will lead other AARP Mississippi volunteers in advancing issues important to the state's 50-plus population. AARP Mississippi has more than 250,000 members in the state and is instrumental in improving the lives of older adults through information, advocacy, community service and events.

"Dr. Chelsea Crittle is one of Mississippi's leading experts on issues – like family caregiving - that affect the 50-plus population," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "As AARP Mississippi State President, her contributions will help improve the lives of older Mississippians."

Dr. Crittle is the Aging Division Director with Central Mississippi Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging, which provides services to older adults so they will be able to remain independent and live in their own homes as long as possible.

Employed with Central Mississippi Planning and Development District for the past 23 years, Dr. Crittle oversees home and community-based services on behalf of the 60-plus population. She manages millions of federal and state dollars which translates into needed programs and services. While serving in this capacity, Dr. Crittle has been appointed to serve on multiple programmatic task forces and advisory committees.

Currently, she represents the State of Mississippi as the 2nd Vice-President on the Board of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging. She holds a doctoral degree from Jackson State University in Public Policy & Administration with a concentration in Program Management, a Master's Degree in Public Policy and Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Jackson State University.

Her professional and academic affiliations include: Alumni of the Greater Leadership Jackson 32nd Class; Jackson State University's School of Public Policy and Administration's past Chapter President for Pi Alpha Alpha Honor Society; a member of the American Society of Public Administration; Conference of Minority Public Administrators, Sigma Alpha Phi National Society of Leadership & Success; Biltmore Who's Who; Alpha Epsilon Lambda Honor Society; and the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Dr. Crittle is also very active in her community. She currently serves as President of the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is a Board Member of the Ebony Pearls Foundation, Incorporated; an active life member of the JSU Alumni Byram-Terry Chapter; a life member of Junior Auxiliary Byram - Terry Chapter; and a dedicated Board Member of Dress for Success Metro Jackson. When she is not advocating on behalf of the older population or serving the children of the Byram and Terry communities, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Dr. Crittle resides in Madison County with her family.

