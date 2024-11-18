AARP New York Continues 'Taking It to the Streets' with Pedestrian Safety Walk Audits Across New York State

The project aims to empower pedestrians and community groups to inform local leaders about dangerous streets and crosswalks. The safety reviews started November 14 in Albany, Rochester and New York City and on Long Island. Others have since been conducted in Syracuse and Poughkeepsie, and more will be done in Buffalo and in Suffolk and Nassau counties by the time the project ends this Friday, November 22.

Local and state officials and community advocates joined AARP New York staff and volunteers at various sites to kick off the audits, which have received extensive news coverage in the Rochester, Albany, New York City and Long Island media markets.

In 2023, 265 pedestrians were killed in New York State, and 11,798 people were injured after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), with older adults having the highest fatality rate. Older pedestrians are more likely to die from their injuries when struck due to the inherent fragility associated with the aging process.

"This is unacceptable," said AARP State Director Beth Finkel. "It's imperative that we make these streets safer for pedestrians of all ages. That's why we're out here, taking a close look at intersections. Everyone should have the freedom to walk around their neighborhood safely."

"We invite others to take part and complete a walk audit in their neighborhoods. The process is easy and only takes a few minutes, using a simple form available at aarp.org/nywalks. Share your results with AARP to be included in a report for government officials or take them to your local leaders."

A walk audit is an activity in which participants observe and evaluate the walkability of a location to identify and document if and how pedestrians can safely travel along a street, navigate an intersection and get from points A to B and C and so on. Walk audits are part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities program, which seeks to support older adults in living their best lives at any age by working with local and state leaders.

Unfortunately, many communities were built to accommodate cars, not pedestrians. Walkability is an important issue to AARP New York because older adults — along with people of color and residents of low-income communities — are disproportionately victims of fatal motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians.

The age groups 60 to 70 had the largest percentage of pedestrian fatalities (23%) in 2023, with age group 60 to 64 having the highest fatality rate (3.18 per 100,000 population).

This month, well over 100 walk audits will be completed by AARP staff and volunteers across the state. The public is welcome to conduct their own walk audits and send the results to AARP New York. Residents and community groups can download the audit kit and find more information at aarp.org/nywalks.

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley: "Safe and walkable streets that accommodate people of all ages and abilities are a necessary component of the state's efforts to create livable and equitable communities. The Department of State works to transform communities and downtowns throughout the state with programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward and many others. We congratulate AARP on their efforts to bring attention to pedestrian safety and community livability."

State Senator Liz Krueger said: "Safe, walkable streets are one of my top priorities as an elected official representing Manhattan. We need to recommit to Vision Zero and enact proactive solutions at the state and local government levels to ensure that every New Yorker can move safely through our city, without fear of being hit by distracted drivers."

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen: "Walking, whether for recreational purposes or to go places, is a great way to feel a part of your community, overcome social isolation, and improve your health. Research also shows that older adults are more likely to be seriously injured in road traffic accidents, and injuries to pedestrians are among the top ten causes of injury-related hospital admissions and fatalities for almost all age groups," said "New York has long fostered age-friendly community initiatives through the state's Master Plan for Aging and other efforts to make our public spaces safer for all. AARP's walk audits complement these efforts, activating individuals of all ages to promote pedestrian safety and make their communities better places to live, work and play. Get out and participate today."

State Senator Dean Murray of East Patchogue, Suffolk County: "Whether it's through road design changes, changing traffic patterns or even through legislative changes, we need to do all we can to ensure that our roadways are safe for vehicles AND pedestrians. I want to thank AARP, Vision Long Island and especially the dozens of local residents who came out to conduct the 'walk audits' to identify the changes that are necessary to make our roads as safe as possible."

Kathryn Carroll, Disability and Program Coordinator, Association on Aging in New York: "Area agencies on aging provide services that promote the independence of older adults and support caregivers. When neighborhoods are walkable — attractive, accessible, safe — everyone can more easily stay connected and access resources in the community. Connectedness and access are crucial to meeting older adults' needs."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan: "I commend AARP for their dedication to the safety of pedestrians. People in the city rely on all forms of transportation, and we must ensure that our pedestrians and bicyclists are safe from those who choose to drive recklessly. The City of Albany is dedicated to improving the safety and accessibility of our streets. We installed speed cameras in school zones, enhanced traffic calming measures and pedestrian safety features on some of our busiest roads and are lowering the speed limit to 25 mph effective January 1, 2025. Thank you again to AARP for their advocacy and conducting this audit."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said: "Maintaining and improving Manhattan's walkability is important for pedestrians of all ages, but particularly seniors. These walk audits will make our sidewalks and streets safer. Thank you to the AARP staff and volunteers who are diligently conducting the audits."

Cody Donahue, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Reconnect Rochester: "People are more likely to walk in their neighborhoods when the conditions of the sidewalks, crossings and roads make them feel it is safe to do so. AARP has provided an important tool for safe streets advocates to document current conditions and share findings with local government and decision makers who may be in a position to improve safety and walkability."

Connect with AARP New York on X: @AARPNY and Facebook: AARP New York

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED