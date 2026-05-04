AARP New York Fights Fraud as Scams Surge Statewide

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BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud is surging across New York, costing residents more than $700 million in losses last year alone, and older New Yorkers are among the hardest hit. Now, AARP New York is fighting back, shredding close to 420,000 pounds of sensitive documents through its statewide "The Big Shred NY!" events, helping residents protect themselves from identity theft.

"Fraud is surging across New York, and older adults are among the hardest hit," said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. "Criminals are using everything from high-tech scams, like cryptocurrency schemes, to simple tactics to steal personal information and money. That's why AARP is stepping in with real solutions, offering year-round resources that help millions of people recognize warning signs and protect their information before it's too late."

While high‑tech scams dominate headlines, experts warn that low‑tech fraud remains a serious risk, with thieves still stealing sensitive information from trash and recycling to commit identity theft.

To help address this growing threat, AARP New York hosted "The Big Shred NY!", a series of free shredding events in more than two dozen communities across the state this spring, helping residents securely dispose of sensitive documents and protect themselves from fraud. More than 7,000 people registered for events from Buffalo to Babylon. The series concluded Sunday in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, where AARP New York held its final shredding event.

Fraud and identity theft continue to pose a growing threat to older New Yorkers, with New Yorkers age 60 and older losing $408 million to scams last year, a $151 million increase from the year before, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. That translates to nearly $47,000 every hour.

The top fraud committed in 2025 was imposter scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission. New research from AARP underscores the scale of the problem. Nearly four in ten U.S. adults, about 103 million people, have already experienced fraud; roughly 159 million worry about becoming victims.

The AARP report also highlights risky behaviors that can expose consumers to fraud, including answering unsolicited calls or texts, reusing passwords, downloading free apps, and limited use of multifactor authentication. Nine in ten Americans agree that fraud can happen to anyone — reinforcing the need for prevention efforts that combine awareness, education, and practical tools to keep New Yorkers safe.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) said, "To avoid identity theft and becoming a victim of other types of fraud and scams, constituents must take appropriate precautions to safeguard their personal information, and this free shredding event allows them to discard their sensitive documents in a safe and secure manner. Thank you to AARP for once again bringing this valuable service to my congressional district, and keeping a light shined on the importance of Queens residents protecting their confidential data."

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, "With the Big Shred NY, AARP is providing one of the best defenses against identity theft—document shredding. This service will protect countless people from the anguish of identity theft and raise awareness about this insidious crime and the many actions you can take to avoid being a victim. Events like this offer a perfect complement to the Department of State's Identity Theft Prevention and Mitigation Program."

Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, "New Yorkers have lost hundreds of millions to financial scams, and it is our responsibility to ensure our neighbors, especially our seniors, have the tools to protect themselves. I am proud to partner with AARP New York for this 'Big Shred NY' event at the North Bronx YMCA to provide a simple, effective way to secure personal information. These shredding events are responsible for over half a million pounds of documents statewide. We aren't just cleaning out, we are proactively shutting the door on fraudsters and keeping our community safe."

Senator Dan Stec said, "Scams are more prevalent than ever. To that end, we must make sure people have the resources and knowledge to combat fraud, know when they're the target of a scam and how they can protect themselves. I'm pleased to work with AARP to help prevent our residents from being the victims of scams and ensure a safer quality of life."

Jason M. Carusone, Warren County District Attorney said, "I am proud to join the Glens Falls Senior Center and AARP in helping the public safely dispose of sensitive documents. Preventing fraud begins with simple, proactive measures like shredding old paperwork containing personal information. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. These small steps can significantly hinder fraudsters' efforts to target the public."

Bronx resident Karen Schuld said, "My story is that after my dad died, my mom threw out so many papers. It turned out someone went through the garbage and stole her identity and my sister's. But the good news to the story is that the guy was caught, and it turned out he was involved in many more scams. So, after that happened, I was looking for a shredding event. I never want to be in that situation. These days you have to be so careful."

Advocacy and Free Resources for New Yorkers

AARP New York is also:

Advocating for legislation to strengthen laws that will protect people over 60 from financial exploitation and hosts local year-round teletown halls and workshops, like the Money Mindset series.

Supporting S.9891 (Sanders) / A.10899 (Vanel) legislation that would strengthen safeguards around cryptocurrency kiosks: machines that resemble bank ATMs and are increasingly exploited by criminals to defraud consumers. It supports this legislation as a response to a rapidly growing fraud trend in which criminals use fear and urgency to coerce individuals into making irreversible transactions.

kiosks: machines that resemble bank ATMs and are increasingly exploited by criminals to defraud consumers. It supports this legislation as a response to a rapidly growing trend in which criminals use fear and urgency to coerce individuals into making irreversible transactions. Producing " Fraud Fridays", a weekly digital series on @AARPNY's Instagram that raises awareness about the latest scams targeting New Yorkers. The series features officials and consumer protection advocates who highlight warning signs and share tips for preventing fraud , helping viewers to identify and stop scams effectively.

Fridays", a weekly digital series on @AARPNY's Instagram that raises awareness about the latest scams targeting New Yorkers. The series features officials and consumer protection advocates who highlight warning signs and share tips for preventing , helping viewers to identify and stop scams effectively. Offering free tools and hotline at aarp.org/NYStopFraud to help people recognize and report scam.

More information on how to keep yourself safe from identity theft fraud, and alerts regarding other types of scams, is available from the Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/FraudWatchNetwork.

To learn more about the Department of State's Identity Theft Prevention and Mitigation Program visit www.dos.ny.gov/identity-theft-prevention-and-mitigation-program.

Connect with AARP New York on X: @AARPNY and Facebook: AARP New York

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York