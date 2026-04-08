Fraud is Hitting Home: New AARP Research Shows Millions at Risk as AARP New York Mobilizes Statewide

During April, AARP NY is holding free local shredding events and providing resources to help empower residents.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New AARP research shows fraud is a widespread and growing concern. Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults—about 103 million people—have already experienced fraud, and an estimated 159 million are worried about becoming victims.

For many, the fear is personal. Nearly one-third (30%) of adults say their biggest fear is being targeted themselves, followed by losing money with no way to recover it (21%) and seeing a loved one victimized (15%). These concerns highlight both the financial and emotional toll of these crimes and reflect how pervasive and personal the threat has become.

"Criminals are persistent, and awareness alone won't stop them," said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. "That's why we're showing up in communities across New York —providing practical tools, trusted guidance, and resources people can use right now to help protect themselves and their loved ones. Through our popular The Big Shred NY! events, we empower New Yorkers to take back control and safeguard their personal information. Shredding events are one of the many tools AARP provides to consumers to help prevent identity theft."

AARP New York Takes Action Across the State

As part of Fraud Prevention Month this April, AARP New York is hosting free local shredding, events and resources designed to help residents stay ahead of surging scams:

The Big Shred NY! - Free, secure document shredding in Buffalo, Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, Rochester, Syracuse, New York City and Long Island. To sign up, visit aarp.org/NYStopScams.

Free, secure document shredding in Buffalo, Capital Region, the Hudson Valley, Rochester, Syracuse, New York City and Long Island. Fraud Educational workshops and virtual events expert-led conversations for residents across New York – Learn the latest fraud tactics and prevention tips. The next workshop is: Money Mindset: Financial & Emotional Impact of Fraud on Tuesday, April 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. More information at aarp.org/NYFinance .

and virtual events expert-led conversations for residents across New York – Learn the latest tactics and prevention tips. The next workshop is: A special AARP Live Fraud Prevention broadcast and online stream.





Prevention broadcast and online stream. Tele-Town Halls - live Q&A connecting residents with fraud experts.

In addition to providing information and shredding events, AARP New York advocates for legislation to strengthen laws that will protect people over 60 from financial exploitation.

The report also finds that nine in ten Americans agree that fraud can happen to anyone. One in six adults say they answer calls (11%) or respond to texts (5%) from unknown contacts and roughly half download free apps and take online quizzes on social media that can expose personal data. Gaps in digital security also persist, including password reuse, limited use of private virtual networks on public Wi-Fi, and low adoption of multifactor authentication.

AARP Fraud Watch Network provides free tools and support to help people spot and avoid fraud, including:

AARP Fraud Watch Network™ Helpline (877-908-3360) - Free guidance from trained fraud specialists, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Network™ Helpline (877-908-3360) - Free guidance from trained specialists, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET. Watchdog Alerts- A free bi-weekly email and text newsletter covering the latest fraud trends.

trends. Scam-Tracking Map - See fraud occurring near you or report an incident.

To find local events or learn more about AARP New York Fraud Prevention Month, visit aarp.org/nystopscams.

About the AARP Fraud Watch Network

Launched in 2013, the AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers can sign up for Watchdog Alerts by email or text, call the free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report scams or seek support, and access tools to track scams nationwide. The program also provides expert insights, prevention tips, and education to help individuals safeguard their finances and identities.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York