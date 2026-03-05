AARP New York Survey: New Yorkers Taking Drastic Measures To Afford Utility Bills

ALBANY. N.Y., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new AARP New York survey reveals soaring utility costs are pushing older New Yorkers into financial distress, forcing alarming sacrifices on essentials like food and medication, keeping their homes at uncomfortable temperatures, and even taking on debt to keep up with rising utility bills.

The report, Energy Affordability Challenges in New York, shows overwhelming concern among New Yorkers 50 and older as utility costs continue to climb and strong demand for state leaders to take action to make energy more affordable.

From left to right: Bill McDonald, AARP New York State President; Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz; Assemblymember Didi Barrett; Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages; Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero; and Bill Ferris, AARP New York Legislative Representative, together with a group of AARP New York volunteers, during the presentation of a new AARP New York survey on the challenges of energy affordability in New York. Photo courtesy of AARP New York.

"These survey findings make clear that New Yorkers are struggling with energy bills and they're counting on state leaders to deliver meaningful solutions," said Beth Finkel, State Director of AARP New York.

"Utilities aren't a luxury; they're essential to living safely and with dignity. No one should ever have to choose between paying a utility bill, buying medication, or putting food on the table. If we want New York to be truly affordable, we must confront this crisis now, especially how rates are set, to bring down costs for everyone."

"We must address the crisis of skyrocketing utility costs in New York, AARP New York supports several measures by the governor and the legislature that would provide much-needed financial relief for ratepayers, strengthen protections against excessive charges and service terminations, and ensure consumers have a meaningful voice when utility companies seek rate increases," said Bill McDonald, State President of AARP New York. "The time is now to ensure all New Yorkers can afford the energy essential to their health and safety."

New Yorkers Want Action

The survey shows near-unanimous demand for stronger state intervention:

93% believe elected officials should work to ensure utilities are affordable

believe elected officials should work to ensure utilities are affordable 72% of those who pay a utility bill say state officials are not doing enough

of those who pay a utility bill say state officials are not doing enough 65% of voters 50+ would be more likely to support a candidate who commits to lowering utility rates.

Utility Costs Are Rising – And So Is Anxiety

Among New Yorkers 50-plus who pay a utility bill:

84% say their monthly costs increased over the past year

say their monthly costs increased over the past year 88% are concerned about costs continuing to rise

To cope with high bills, many are sacrificing basic needs:

56% kept their home temperature at uncomfortable levels

kept their home temperature at uncomfortable levels 49% cut back on basic expenses such as groceries, personal care and transportation

cut back on basic expenses such as groceries, personal care and transportation 22% borrowed money or took on debt

borrowed money or took on debt 27% paid other bills late

paid other bills late 17% cut back on medical expenses, including prescription medications

AARP New York urges passage of several proposals put on the table by the Governor and Legislature that must be included in a final state budget and passed before the legislature adjourns in June.

Establish an independent utility advocate office to represent residential customers in energy rate cases, as well as create dedicated funding for residential consumer advocates to challenge rate increase requests to level the playing field with big energy companies.

Assign an independent auditor to review a utility company's operations and finances if regulators find that rates have become unaffordable

Increase state resources to enhance enrollment and access to New York's Energy Affordability Program to more than a million New Yorkers who are eligible but not enrolled as well as expand the HEAP program.

Return ratepayer money if a utility earns more than the amount approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC), through bill credits

Strengthen utility termination protections, especially for tenants whose landlords fail to pay the building's energy bills and power is shut off, as well as those with medical conditions who need power for medical devices.

Temporarily pause state taxes on utility bills to provide immediate relief particularly when supply and delivery costs are escalating, as well as return unused ratepayer money being held by the state.

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, "The results of AARP's utility affordability survey, while deeply troubling, are unfortunately not surprising. Across New York, rising utility bills burden everyone, including seniors, those on fixed incomes, and middle-class families as well. AARP's data underscores what we have known for years, and what we have heard in greater numbers following rate increase proposals – New Yorkers are making immense sacrifices to pay their bills. They are cutting back on medical care and medications, taking on more debt, and sacrificing quality of life, and still not seeing real relief. This is untenable.

"I am proud to carry legislation aimed at reforming the rate-setting process, many of which have passed the Senate. I will continue to advocate for these bills to pass the Assembly and be sent to the Governor. Thank you to AARP for their research and advocacy and thank you to the countless New Yorkers who have spoken out. Relief can't wait, and neither can we."

Assemblymember Didi Barrett, chair of the Assembly Energy Committee said: "New Yorkers face an urgent and unprecedented energy affordability crisis, and AARP's recent survey shows just how dire this situation is. Our constituents need immediate relief, and I stand with AARP and my colleagues in support of solutions to lower utility costs, both in the short-term and long-term."

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said: "Skyrocketing utility costs are making for an untenable situation. While utility companies continually get approved for rate increases, New Yorkers struggle more and more to pay ever increasing energy bills, making the affordability crisis even worse. Seniors, who quite often are on a fixed income, and are amongst the hardest hit, rightly worry about this increasing cost, with many unable to pay their utility bills.

For many seniors and so many others, an increase in their utility bill means that they can no longer afford basic necessities – groceries, medication, and transportation costs. When utility companies ask the Public Service Commission to approve rate increases, all New Yorkers deserve to have someone who solely represents their interest when utility companies ask for rate increases. Inclusion of my bill in this year's enacted budget creating the Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate would do what so many New Yorkers are asking for – ensure they have a voice in the room who fights for them against utility companies who year after year make billions in profits."

"No one should have to go into debt or forgo food or medicine just to keep the lights and heat on. Unfortunately, these are the heartbreaking choices many New Yorkers are forced to make every day," said Laurie Wheelock, Executive Director of the Public Utility Law Project (PULP). "PULP thanks AARP for conducting this study highlighting the widespread struggles many older adults are facing here in NYS. As the state debates energy policy and the budget, lawmakers should focus on practical solutions that improve transparency, strengthen consumer protections, and ensure the programs designed to help are actually reaching those that need them most."

The survey was conducted February 4–11, 2026, by ReconMR for AARP among a representative sample of 1,008 New Yorkers age 50+. Interviews were conducted via landline (42%), cell phone (34%), online panel (15%), and text-to-web (9%). Results were weighted to reflect the demographic composition of New Yorkers 50+ by age, region, race/ethnicity, and gender. The margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points.

