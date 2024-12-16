AARP NY's 2025 'State Blueprint for Action': What Needs to Be Done to Improve Lives of the 50+

Publication offers recommendations for lawmakers and policymakers to tackle challenges facing older New Yorkers – the state's fastest-growing population

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing enough funding to ensure older New Yorkers can receive vital in-home services, allowing importation from Canada of less expensive prescription drugs and strengthening protections against financial fraud are just some of the over 90 recommendations AARP New York includes in its newly released "AARP NY State Blueprint For Action," the state organization's publication updated for 2025 to help public officials tackle important issues facing New York residents age 50 years and older.

"All New York State elected officials and policymakers must understand the issues faced by our neighbors who are 50-plus, and this insightful roadmap provides the blueprint to do just that," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "New Yorkers 50-plus helped build our state and make it great. They face many challenges, including ageism, a lack of affordable housing, the rising costs of medications, and more. Through thoughtful solutions to these issues, we can help older New Yorkers thrive as they age in the communities they love."

The state's older adult population is growing rapidly. Residents age 50 and older now number 7 million – more than a third of New York State's population – and more than 4.5 million New Yorkers are 60 or older. According to a 2023 report from the Center for an Urban Future, New York State's 65-and-over population grew by 31% since 2011, with the 65-plus segment accounting for nearly one-fifth – 18% – of the state's population.

Older adults are the driving force in New York's economy, cultural life, and volunteer base. They also represent the largest voter turnout bloc.

AARP has collaborated with this increasingly diverse population to address priorities to make New York better for residents of all backgrounds. Drawing on research and analysis, including a series of briefs about substantial challenges faced by older New Yorkers, AARP is providing this blueprint so New York leaders can use it as a roadmap to ensure New Yorkers 50-plus continue to enhance the Empire State.

The report calls on the Governor and Legislature to develop clear plans to make the state more age-friendly and tackle the challenges faced most by New Yorkers 50-plus, including a lack of affordable housing, workplace age discrimination, gaps in access to technology, food insecurity, inadequate coordination of services among government agencies, inaccessible public transportation, hazardous streets, social isolation, caregiving shortfalls and insufficiencies in home-based care.

Recommendations in the blueprint include:

Increase funding for home- and community-based services administered through the State Office for the Aging to eliminate statewide waiting lists for home-delivered meals, transportation to doctor's appointments, personal care and other essential services that allow older New Yorkers to remain in their homes;





Stand up for nursing home residents by increasing funding for New York's federally-required independent nursing home oversight agency, the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP);





federally-required independent nursing home oversight agency, the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP); Fight skyrocketing prescription drug costs by allowing the safe and legal importation of FDA-approved prescription drugs from Canada through legislation that would bring relief to the thousands of older New Yorkers who struggle every day to afford their medications;





through legislation that would bring relief to the thousands of older New Yorkers who struggle every day to afford their medications; Combat financial exploitation of older New Yorkers by passing legislation enabling banks and the securities industry to place a hold on a transaction if a scam is suspected.





Incentivize more New Yorkers to earn their way out of poverty through work by removing the Earned Income Tax Credit age cap so the fast-growing number of working New Yorkers 65-plus can qualify - and increase the credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit;





Fight ageism by increasing education about age discrimination for employers and increase funding for the New York State Division of Human Rights to investigate ageism in the workplace;





Division of Human Rights to investigate ageism in the workplace; Promote the construction of new housing built according to the principles of universal design with stepless entryways, wider doorways, and grab bars in bathrooms to allow individuals to age in place;





Commit to following Complete Streets guidelines, which make it easy for younger and older residents alike to cross intersections; walk to shops, jobs, and schools; bicycle to work; and move actively with assistive devices.

"AARP NY State Blueprint For Action" is available online at aarp.org/NYSActionPlan.

