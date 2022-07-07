AARP OFFERS UNIQUE FAN EXPERIENCES AT THE UPCOMING VEGAS TEJANO TAKEOVER 2022!

The Ultimate Tejano Music Fan Experience Sponsored By AARP Features

"15 Ways In 30 Days" of Winning Promotion With Edward James Olmos,

Bobby Pulido, Chris Perez and More!

Tex-Mex Music Fans Will Receive A Free, Live Recording of Tejano

Superstar Shelly Lares Final Las Vegas Performance!

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older, announces its collaboration with INGEÑUITY's Vegas Tejano Takeover 2022 to offer music fans unique and memorable experiences. The Vegas Tejano Takeover is the marquee event of the Tex-Mex music industry and is scheduled for July 7-10, at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Thousands of music fans from across American will converge in Las Vegas, to attend the four-day cultural event featuring Tejano America FanFest Expo, The Gran Bailes, SqueezeBox Ultra Music Bash and the Vegas Vibe Pool & Tequila Splash.

In support of the music genre and Tejano fans everywhere, AARP will offer two exclusive, unique and memorable experience opportunities throughout the month of July. The Ultimate Tejano Music Fan Experience sponsored by AARP offers Tejano fans "15 Ways in 30 Days" to win one-of-a-kind memorable experiences and collectables in Vegas at the Vegas Tejano Takeover, and online for non-attendees, beginning July 8th thru July 31st. Among the Vegas opportunities, include: dinner with recording artist Bobby Pulido; a meet and greet with recording artist Chris Perez (the late Selena's husband; a virtual meet and greet with actor Edward James Olmos; a private suite performance by Los Texmaniacs; a limousine pick up for a fan and their guests, and an opportunity to introduce a band performance from stage to name a few. Non-attending Takeover fans can still win – from tickets to the Vegas Tejano Takeover 2023, tickets to Tejano America New Year's Eve featuring the legendary Little Joe Y La Familia; to autographed souvenirs, music bundles and virtual performances to name a few.

Additionally, AARP has teamed up with recording artist and Tejano superstar Shelly Lares to offer fans a digital download of her final Las Vegas live performance at the Vegas Tejano Takeover Gran Baile on Friday, July 8th.

Fans can sign up for the free Shelly Lares live in Vegas music download, beginning July 7th at the Vegas Tejano Takeover, and VegasTejano.com.

"AARP is excited to offer Tejano fans the joy of music and celebration of this important genre of Latino music," said Yvette Peña, Vice President of Audience Strategy at AARP. "We are pleased to once again sponsor a fan favorite promotion with the Ultimate Tejano Music Fan Experience!" added Peña.

"AARP has done it again – giving fans the gift of music with Shelly Lares final Vegas performance forever in their music collection," said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, President of INGEÑUITY and Creator of the Vegas Tejano Takeover. "The Ultimate Tejano Music Fan Experience sponsored by AARP is unparalleled in our curation of priceless and memorable experiences!"

Vegas Tejano Takeover 2022 is the premier destination event in the Tejano music Industry created by the acclaimed experiential producer INGEÑUITY. For tickets, hotel booking and schedule of performances, visit VegasTejano.com or call 913-397-8850.

About INGEÑUITY

INGEÑUITY is a content and live event producing agency specializing in creating unique multicultural entertainment properties in culture, music, and comedy. David Chavez, founder & CEO, is not only known for inspiring and entertaining millions, but also for shaping the national Hispanic narrative as a visionary content creator and engagement strategist.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

