AARP PA Statement on Passing of Former First Lady of Pennsylvania Ellen Harding Casey

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement by AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh on the passing of the former first lady of Pennsylvania

"AARP Pennsylvania extends its sympathies to U.S. Senator Bob Casey, his three brothers, four sisters and the entire Casey family on the passing of their mother, Ellen Harding Casey, who died Friday morning in Scranton. The former first lady was the widow of former Pennsylvania Governor Robert P. Casey, who died in May 2000. As first lady, Mrs. Casey traveled throughout the commonwealth as a champion to improve children and adult literacy, strengthen our communities, develop cultures of inspiration in our schools, and support our hardworking teachers. All of us at AARP send our sincere condolences to Senator Casey and his family."

CONTACT: Randy LoBasso | [email protected] | 267-964-8001

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania