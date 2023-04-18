AARP Pennsylvania Honors Volunteers for their Service to Local Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is proud to recognize the commitment and dedication of its volunteers during National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 18-24. The organization is deeply grateful for the many ways in which its volunteers have enriched the lives of Pennsylvanians 50-plus and for their tireless efforts to make a positive impact on their communities.

"AARP Pennsylvania's volunteers are truly the heart and soul of our organization," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania's State Director. "They give their time, energy, and expertise to improve our communities and connections to one another, and we could not be more grateful for all they do."

AARP Pennsylvania's volunteers serve in a variety of roles, from packing senior food boxes to supporting advocacy at the state and local levels. They organize events, lead educational workshops, and help build strong and vibrant communities throughout the state. If the past three years have taught us anything, it's that we are stronger together than we are apart, and our volunteers are helping to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work, play, and age.

"Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization, and we simply could not do what we do without them," said Johnston-Walsh. "Their contributions are invaluable, and we are honored to work alongside them as we strive to positively impact the lives of Pennsylvanians 50-plus and their families."

AARP Pennsylvania encourages anyone interested in joining our community of volunteers to visit their website at aarp.org/pa and learn more about the many opportunities available to make a difference in the lives of older adults across the Commonwealth.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

