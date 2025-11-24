AARP Pennsylvania Promotes Guardianship Training Series as Caregiving Demands Rise Across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is encouraging caregivers to explore a free video training series developed by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) that provides an overview of guardianship and alternatives to guardianship in Pennsylvania.

The Guardianship Training Series includes 14 videos designed to provide newly appointed guardians, prospective guardians and other members of the public with guidance on the roles and responsibilities of a court-appointed guardian. The series is especially timely as new data released by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving shows nearly one quarter of adults in Pennsylvania are providing unpaid care to loved ones and only a small percentage receive formal training.

According to AARP's Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States report, more than 2.3 million adults in Pennsylvania—23 percent of the population—are family caregivers. Nearly half (46 percent) are high-intensity caregivers, providing extensive support with daily tasks and medical needs. Yet only 9 percent receive any formal training.

"When a court appoints a guardian, they are essentially transferring decision-making authority from one person to another," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "Promoting guardianship resources during National Family Caregiving Month is essential because it equips families and caregivers with the knowledge and tools needed to manage complex legal responsibilities, make informed decisions, and support caregiving needs effectively. AARP appreciates the AOPC for providing these resources to make the caregiving journey easier when the need for guardianship exists."

"Ensuring that guardians understand their responsibilities is critical to protecting the rights, dignity, and well-being of some of our Commonwealth's most vulnerable residents," said Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd. "We are grateful for AARP Pennsylvania's partnership in helping to raise awareness of these educational tools. By equipping families and caregivers with clear, accessible information, we can help them navigate these important decisions and support those in their care."

To view the video series, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Elder Justice in the Courts website.

