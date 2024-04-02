AARP Pennsylvania Raises Awareness on Social Security Fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania emphasizes the importance of education on the risks and prevention methods of Social Security fraud. With identity theft at the forefront of digital crimes, understanding how to protect one's Social Security number has never been more crucial.

Watch AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Watch Alert about Social Security Fraud on Youtube.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for Social Security reported receiving around 360,000 complaints related to impersonation and scams in 2021. Though there was a reduction from the previous year's figures, the volume of scam calls claiming to address issues with Social Security numbers remains alarmingly high.

Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force, stresses the significance of being informed on Social Security fraud. "By equipping ourselves with knowledge about the deceptive tactics of scammers, we can effectively shield our personal and financial well-being," she says. "Fraudsters often disguise themselves as representatives from the Social Security Administration to gain access to our sensitive information."

In addition to recognizing the warning signs of fraud, individuals are encouraged to install robocall-blocking apps on their phones, regularly check their Social Security accounts online, and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

"Genuine contact from the Social Security Administration following no prior interaction is extremely rare," adds David Kalinoski, AARP Associate State Director and Fraud Lead, "It's vital to question the legitimacy of such communications and to use tools like robocall blockers and regular checks of your Social Security account online to prevent being misled."

AARP Pennsylvania urges the public to end unsolicited calls that claim to be from the Social Security Administration and to report any suspect activities to the authorities promptly. A cautious approach and questioning attitude are essential in identifying and avoiding Social Security scams.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

