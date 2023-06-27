AARP PENNSYLVANIA SEEKS 2023 ANDRUS AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE NOMINEES

Annual Award Recognizes Those Who Make a Powerful Difference in their Community

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 (State) Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Pennsylvanians sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

"AARP Pennsylvania is excited to shine a light on 50+ Pennsylvanians who are using what they've learned to make a difference in the lives around them," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director.

AARP Pennsylvania will evaluate nominations based on how the volunteer's work has improved the community, reflected AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP Pennsylvania Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP's vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Please contact (AARP State Office name and contact information) for further information and a nomination form. The application deadline is August 22, 2023.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples nationwide.

ABOUT AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | (202) 374-8033

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania