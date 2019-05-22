AARP Pennsylvania Seeks Nominees for 2019 Andrus Award for Community Service

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2019 Pennsylvania Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ state residents who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community.

"AARP Pennsylvania is excited to shine a light on 50+ residents who are using what they've learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them," said AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer State President Joanne Grossi.

Named for AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, the award recognizes outstanding individuals who are making their communities better in ways that are consistent with AARP's mission, vision and commitment to volunteer service, and who inspire others to volunteer. Nominations for the award must be submitted by July 15, 2019 and will be evaluated by a special committee of AARP Pennsylvania volunteer leaders. The award recipient will be announced this fall.

AARP Pennsylvania Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP's vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Please visit http://www.aarp.org/AndrusAward for additional information and a nomination form.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

