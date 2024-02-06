AARP Pennsylvania Statement on Governor Shapiro's Budget Address

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh provided the following statement today in response to Governor Josh Shapiro's 2024-2025 budget address:

"On behalf of our 1.8 million members, we are encouraged that the Governor's proposed budget includes measures that will be elevated through the commitment made to create and implement a Master Plan on Aging which is focused on restructuring policy, programs, and funding to support older Pennsylvanians to live and age well.

"As an organization that advocates for over 5 million Pennsylvanians aged 50 and older, we commend the initial proposals made that will support family caregivers and improve the health and financial security of older adults so they can live fulfilling and dignified lives as they age.

"From ensuring that older adults have access to housing that is safe and affordable, transportation that is equitable and reliable, nutritious foods that sufficiently meets their dietary needs, to creating a safe harbor at the Pennsylvania Department of Aging where more than 280,000 Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's disease and their family caregivers can receive the health, social, and support services they need and deserve.

"We look forward to working with the Governor and the General Assembly in the coming months as we continue to advocate for the Commonwealth to address the needs of Pennsylvanian's 50-plus and their family caregivers while moving forward with a final budget that keeps older people in their homes and communities for as long as possible."

